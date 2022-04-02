Headphones under $200

When searching for a new pair of headphones, many of the best options available can be expensive. Finding a pair that fits a budget while still maintaining all the desired features can be challenging. Especially with so many different types of headphones on the market, knowing what works for specific needs and uses only makes it harder to find the right pair. However, that does not mean that there are no high-quality headphones with every feature wanted in a more affordable price range.

Factors to consider before buying headphones

Before committing to a pair of headphones, knowing what features to consider is essential. Depending on what you will use the headphones for, different types or qualities may be a higher priority than others.

Types of headphones

There are several varieties of headphones to be aware of including, earbuds, closed back, open back, noise-canceling and those with mic capabilities. Each kind of headphone comes with unique advantages and disadvantages.

Audio quality

Naturally, a big concern is whether or not the music or audio will sound good coming out of the headphones. While usually more expensive brands like Bose will have the best audio quality, several other brands at more affordable prices still maintain quality sound.

Bluetooth capabilities

For users who do not want to worry about plugging into a device, Bluetooth headphones are a great choice. Connecting wirelessly provides more freedom and more accessible use on the go, though, for a top model, the price may be slightly higher.

Headphone use

Depending on if a user is wearing headphones to mix audio, work out, or simply wear around the house, different headphones will be better in some situations than others.

9 best headphones under $200

Best of the best under $200 over-the-ear headphones

SENNHEISER HD 450BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphone

What you need to know: A wireless closed back headphone with great audio quality, 30 hours of battery life and a wired cable option make them great for long trips out of the house.

What you’ll love: The noise cancellation feature and fast-charging USB-C port help make these headphones perfect for loud spaces like a coffee shop.

What you should consider: Some users report spotty Bluetooth connections and poor mic quality.

Where to Buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck under $200 over-the-ear headphones

Sony MDRZX110NC Noise Cancelling Headphones

What you need to know: Both affordable and comfortable, these headphones offer serious quality at a fraction of the price of their competitors.

What you’ll love: Noise cancellation and solid equalization control help make the headphones great for noisy environments.

What you should consider: The cord does not come with features to answer a phone or pause music.

Where to Buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

JBL E45BT On-Ear Wireless Headphones

What you need to know: Available as both a wired and wireless option, these headphones have solid all-around quality for any setting.

What you’ll love: The audio quality particularly shines with solid bass for fans of electronic or dubstep music.

What you should consider: With only 16 hours of battery life, this wireless headphone falls short of many other options.

Where to Buy: Sold by Amazon

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

What you need to know: This is an affordable headphone with an ample 40 hours of battery life and a high-quality mic.

What you’ll love: The active noise canceling feature will block out sound well in almost any environment.

What you should consider: Some users report that the wireless connection drains your phone’s battery quicker.

Where to Buy: Sold by Amazon

AKG Y500 On-Ear Foldable Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

What you need to know: Comfortable and lightweight, these headphones can be worn for long hours at a time without hurting your ears.

What you’ll love: With 30 hours of battery life and a 5-minute recharge to add an additional hour, these headphones can keep up with days of heavy usage.

What you should consider: The headphones can be too small and tight on the ears for some users.

Where to Buy: Sold by Amazon

Best of the best under $200 earbud headphones

Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds

What you need to know: The most well-rounded wireless earbuds on the market, this option has the industry’s leading noise-canceling and 24 hours of battery life.

What you’ll love: Better sound quality than most other wireless earbuds and includes a 15-minute quick charge that will add 90 minutes to the battery life for when users are in a hurry.

What you should consider: Especially for earbuds, these are nearly $200, making them pricier than other options.

Where to Buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck under $200 earbud headphones

Skullcandy Ink’d Plus In-Ear Earbud

What you need to know: At an incredibly economical price, these headphones offer solid audio quality for users on a budget.

What you’ll love: The in-line mic and controls make the headphones perfect for on-the-go hand-free situations.

What you should consider: With a delicate wire and no Bluetooth option, the headphones may not be perfect for everyone.

Where to Buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds

What you need to know: With high-quality audio and equalization, these headphones make for good listening no matter where the user is.

What you’ll love: The sweat and weather resistance helps make the headphones perfect for working out and active use.

What you should consider: With only 6 hours of battery life, wearing them for a full day is out of the question.

Where to Buy: Sold by Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Pro Bluetooth Earbuds

What you need to know: With a portable charging case and true noise-canceling features, the headphones have everything needed for loud environments away from home.

What you’ll love: Touch control for all music and phone call build into the earbuds makes it great for hands-free use.

What you should consider: Some users report discomfort in specific ear shapes or if wearing glasses.

Where to Buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Tom Price writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.