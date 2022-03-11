Which USB-C car charger is best?

Your mobile phone is an important part of your daily life, and not having it with you can cause a lot of issues. Even if you remember to bring your phone with you, a flat or rapidly draining battery is always an unwelcome surprise.

However, you can ensure you have the ability to recharge it even when you are on the road. If your mobile device uses the USB-C format for charging, you should consider the AINOPE USB C Car Charger 48W. It charges batteries up to 88% within 35 minutes and can charge two devices at once.

What to know before you buy a USB-C car charger

Use your own charging cable

Generally, USB car chargers don’t come with the necessary charging cable. This keeps the costs down and allows you to select what kind of cable you want to use. The car charger itself plugs into the cigarette lighter port, which then uses a cable to connect the power from the car to your phone. You can find charging cables that are only a few inches to ones that span several feet. When possible, try to select a shorter cable to minimize clutter in your car.

Do you need a charger for different connections?

If you have several smart devices, some use different kinds of charging cords. For example, your iPhone may use Apple’s Lightning cord for charging, but your Kindle may use a USB-C or a USB-A cord. While you can get a small converter to change the other connections to a USB-C, it might be best to look for a car charger that accommodates various connection types.

Don’t overload the charger

You could argue that if a charger has six ports, you should be able to use all six ports at the same time. While this might be correct in theory, it could also have dangerous consequences. Plugging too many devices into a charger can cause it to malfunction, overheat and in certain conditions, damage the charger or your device.

What to look for in a quality USB-C car charger

Multiple charging ports

The ability to charge one device is great, but charging multiple devices is even better. A good-quality USB-C charger will have several USB ports. This means that you can charge your mobile phone, a power bank and possibly your GPS at the same time.

Faster charging

You usually don’t have hours to wait for your device to charge sufficiently. Speed is always of the essence for charging a battery, and the faster it can bring your device back to life, the better. Look for a car charger that has a high amp output, as this indicates quick charging times. A good-quality charger will have at least 2100 milliamp (mA) per USB port.

Wireless chargers reduce clutter

Most car chargers plug into a car’s power socket and connect to the cable that powers your device. To reduce clutter in your car, try finding a wireless USB-C charger. It still needs to go into the power socket, but the wireless pad clips onto the air vent and uses a powerful magnet to hold your phone in place. This allows you to charge your phone on the charging pad without filling up your car with extra wires and cords.

How much you can expect to spend on a USB-C car charger

The average price of a USB-C car charger largely depends on the brand, make and additional functions. Basic chargers cost as little as $8-$10, while more expensive chargers usually cost about $15-$25.

USB-C car charger FAQ

Can you convert a different cable to USB-C?

A. Yes you can. You can use a small accessory clip that goes onto the end of the cable, which converts it into a USB-C charger. However, these connections aren’t reliable and pose a risk of fire or shocks.

What do watts stand for?

A. Watts represents the energy output. Different manufacturers use different ways to display the strength of a charger, but watts are the final result of the amps multiplied by the output volts. For example, an 18-watt charger will output 5 volts at 3 amps.

What’s the best USB-C car charger to buy?

Top USB-C car charger

AINOPE USB-C Car Charger 48W

What you need to know: This car charger has a combined power output of 48-watts, which is strong enough to charge multiple devices at once.

What you’ll love: Not only does this car charger have a USB-C port, but it also has a regular USB connection for other devices. The USB-C port charges at a maximum of 30-watts, while the remaining port charges at 18-watts. It works well with the latest Apple devices and the Pixel mobile phone from Google. The small but effective charger is made from metal and comes with a 3-foot nylon USB-C to C cable.

What you should consider: You will need to use your own Apple cord to charge your iPhone with this charger.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top USB-C car charger for the money

AILKIN 30W PD USB C Car Charger

What you need to know: This sleek car charger can power an iPhone three times faster than a regular vehicle charger.

What you’ll love: The charger has two ports for recharging different devices, although only one is for USB-C devices. It can charge a Samsung device from zero battery to 50% battery power in only 30 minutes. It features output temperature control and short circuit protection to deliver constant voltage and current safely.

What you should consider: The charging cord does not come with this charger.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nekteck USB Car Charger with 45W Power Delivery

What you need to know: This two-port car charger comes with a 3.3-foot cable and is compatible with the latest Apple and Samsung devices.

What you’ll love: It’s one of the most powerful USB-C car chargers, providing a current of 45-watts. That is strong enough to charge a mobile device to 50% power in a very short time. The regular USB-A port can output at 12-watts. Although it is less powerful than the USB-C, it still packs a punch.

What you should consider: The price tag might be a bit steep for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

