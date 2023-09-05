With the iPhone 15 widely presumed to be going on sale Sept. 22, we’re days to weeks away from Apple’s announcement of the new line. And while we still don’t know much about what’s coming with the new generation of iPhones, a steady stream of leaks has kept fans on their toes in recent months and keyed up with excitement for some pretty major improvements.

New design, display and camera?

According to Forbes, new leaks from Chinese insiders point to all kinds of new details. The outlet reported that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models will be made of a new titanium alloy, making them noticeably lighter than older models.

That’s despite a slightly larger design. The iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly have a 6.14-inch screen, up from the 6.12-inch iPhone 14 Pro, while the 15 Pro Max will have a 6.73-inch screen, a hair bigger than the 6.69-inch screen on the 14 Pro Max.

As expected, the leakers say the periscopic telephoto lens camera featured on the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a huge upgrade from previous models and that it’s both “significantly sharper” and “a bit lighter than before.”

And finally, Forbes reports leaks surrounding new colors for the phones — a silver gray finish, a new black that’s lighter than the Space Black of earlier models and a new version of a dark blue hue.

Faster charging and data transfer?

These rumors join earlier leaks that indicated the new iPhones would be equipped with Thunderbolt high-speed data transmission, enabling them to charge and transmit data at much higher speeds than current iPhones.

When will the new iPhones be available?

No release date has been officially announced but based on past release dates, it’s widely assumed Apple will release the iPhone 15 on Sept. 22, which means the announcement could really come any day now.

Best iPhones you can get right now

If you can’t wait a few more weeks for the iPhone 15 (or you don’t want to pay for the significant price increase that’s rumored to come with it), these are the best iPhones available right now.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple’s current flagship phone has all the power and screen space you need. In our testing, we found it was the best of the best, with a responsive display and impressive performance features, although it’s expensive, and the base model comes with limited storage.

Apple iPhone SE

The BestReviews Testing Lab found that this phone delivered the best bang for your buck. It’s one of Apple’s most affordable models but still has plenty of power and a serviceable camera, as long as you can get by with a smaller screen.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini

This older iPhone is perfect if you want to save a few bucks but still get 5G speeds. The small display is also great for those who want their phone to take up as little space as possible — and this model still delivers plenty of features in a small footprint.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

The camera on the iPhone 14 Pro is one of the best that Apple has ever produced. This phone is powerful enough to run multiple creative apps at a time, making it one of the top choices for content creators.

Apple iPhone 12

If you’re OK with an older phone, this model delivers solid performance and a bit more simplicity. It’s Apple’s first 5G model, so it’s still fast, but its design is a bit less sleek than newer models.

