You can’t spend much time online without being bombarded with marketing hype from well-known and newer brands. If you scroll through your social media feed, you’re likely hit with plenty of targeted ads that make you wonder if the products can possibly live up to their grand claims.

Last month, our team of testers tried trendy and useful items to see for ourselves how well they really performed. Whether you’re in the market for carry-on luggage for your next trip, a countertop blender to mix up your morning smoothie or a vitamin C serum to brighten your skin, check out these products that the Testing Lab put through their paces and loved.

What is the BestReviews Testing Lab?

The goal of the BestReviews Testing Lab is to wade through all the marketing hype and see how well products perform in real-world situations. To meet this aim, the Testing Lab consists of regular consumers on the hunt for products that enhance their lives. This means we consider items the same way shoppers do, focusing on factors like how easy they are to use, how effective they are and other features that distinguish them from similar products.

The Testing Lab is also committed to employing green testing practices and giving back to the community. As a result, we donate lightly used products from the testing process to organizations like Lighthouse Community Public Schools, an organization local to our main testing operation that educates students in grades K-12. We’ve recently contributed products like the Keurig K155 Office Pro Commercial Coffee Maker, a Kindle Paperwhite and the “National Geographic Pocket Guide to Reptiles and Amphibians of North America” to support students and educators.

In May, the Testing Lab evaluated a broad range of products, focusing on many items that can come in handy on your summer adventures. We tested luggage, including hard-side suitcases and models from brands like Samsonite and American Tourister. The Lab also tried out GoPro cameras, which are made for capturing all the action on summer trips, and body scrubs that can help prep your skin for self-tanning.

The best products we tested last month

American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage

Keep all your belongings safe on summer getaways with this stylish hard-side carry-on bag. Testing revealed that it’s extremely well-balanced and features highly durable wheels, helping it maneuver over various surfaces. The roomy interior compartment provides plenty of space for a week’s worth of clothes, and the lightweight construction means you can fill it without worrying too much about the weight.

GoPro HERO11

Recording in up to 5.3K quality, this GoPro camera makes capturing all the action on summer trips a breeze. We love how easy it is to set up, but its outstanding, life-like image quality really stood out during testing. You can attach the camera to various accessories and use voice commands to control recording for even easier operation.

GoPro Volta Mount

This GoPro accessory has a built-in battery that provides over four hours of 5.3K recording. The Testing Lab appreciates that it can be used as both a tripod and a handle for versatility. The wireless remote makes it easy to start and stop recordings and take photos at a distance.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II

For the Testing Lab, this Bluetooth speaker stands out for how easy it is to set up and its excellent portability, letting you move it from room to room without issue. It offers impressive sound, filling 1,000 to 1,500 square feet with top-notch audio. It also connects easily to smartphones and computers and can be used with smart TVs.

Goop G.Tox 5 Salt Detox Body Scrub

Featuring a blend of five salts, three moisturizing carrier oils and four essential oils, this body scrub leaves your skin feeling soft and hydrated as it buffs away dead cells. It doesn’t contain harsh chemicals, so it’s safe for all skin types. It has a fresh citrus scent that’s perfect for summer.

Béis The Carry-On Roller

With a streamlined, sturdy design, this carry-on bag is fantastic for summer road trips or flights. Testing showed that its cushioned handle provides a comfortable grip that makes it easy to pull, and its interior plastic pocket prevents items from spilling on your clothes. It has a convenient weight indicator that turns red when the bag is too heavy.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

With a fresh, pleasant scent and a smooth, rich texture, this body cream can keep your skin soft and hydrated all day. It contains natural ingredients like coconut and acai oils that help improve the appearance of dry, cracked skin. It absorbs quickly so you don’t have to wait long after applying to get dressed.

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Luggage

This hard-side luggage boasts a lightweight design and a lock approved by the Transportation Security Administration, so you can rest assured on any trips you’re taking by plane this summer. It has a scratch-resistant exterior and an interior zippered pocket to help organize your belongings.

Lego Dots Creative Designer Box

This unique set is a sure bet for kids who enjoy crafts or other creative projects. It contains more than 650 pieces to build custom projects but also includes an instruction manual with five models, including a photo frame and hanging message board, to decorate a child’s room.

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow

This vitamin C serum doesn’t just brighten your skin — it also hydrates for a smooth, glowing complexion. The user-friendly packaging makes it easy to get every drop of the product out of the bottle, so you get your money’s worth. The formula is paraben- and sulfate-free.

Eureka FloorRover Elite Upright Vacuum

If you’re looking for a mighty upright vacuum, this model is one of Eureka’s most powerful options, boasting enough suction to handle pet hair. Its large wheels and swivel steering make maneuvering around your home easier. The high-efficiency particulate air filter picks up every bit of dirt and dust.

Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player

Listen to your favorite vinyl wherever you like with this portable turntable that comes in a convenient suitcase design. The Testing Lab finds it’s a great starter record player, and its built-in speakers provide excellent sound quality for the size. Playback is consistent, so you don’t have to worry about skips.

Cuisinart 9-Cup Food Processor

This reliable food processor can help chop up all the fruits and veggies from your garden this summer. It includes a chopping blade, a shredding disc and a slicing disc, allowing it to tackle various food prep tasks. Thanks to its two-button design, it’s easy to start and stop.

Kitzy Dry Cat Food

If you’re looking for the right food for your furry friend, this grain-free dry cat food features premium ingredients, including turkey and peas. The pieces are small, so the food is suitable for cats of all ages. The bag comes with helpful instructions for transitioning your cat’s diet.

Braun TriForce Power Blender

Make delicious frozen drinks to enjoy in hot summer weather with this powerful, versatile countertop blender. It offers 18 settings to get just the right texture for recipes like soups, smoothies and nut butters and it has a self-cleaning function. The triangular jug ensures even blending.

Dyson Omni-Glide

This stick vacuum may be slim and lightweight, but it’s still powerful enough for everyday use. Its swivel head lets you easily maneuver around and under furniture, and the point-and-shoot design means you can empty it without dirtying your hands. It also transforms into a handheld vacuum cleaner for quick spot cleaning.

Sol de Janeiro Coco Cabana Cream

This rich body cream has a vanilla coconut scent that screams summer. It delivers intense hydration with coconut oil, acai oil and Cupuacu butter. It works especially well in dry climates or if you have sensitive skin. The formula is cruelty-free.

M.A.C. Matte Lipstick

If you want a lip color that wears all day in hot summer weather, this matte lipstick goes on smoothly and blends with ease. Despite its matte finish, it won’t dry out your lips or settle in lines. It’s richly pigmented, coming in 28 shades ranging from nudes and pinks you can wear every day to bold reds and plums for a night out.

