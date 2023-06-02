These unique items can help celebrate the graduate in your life

With all the tests, projects and term papers it takes to make it to graduation, graduates definitely deserve to feel accomplished on their big day. If you want a more memorable graduation gift, we have you covered. From personalized jewelry to fun tech items to custom artwork, these fabulous gifts can help anyone feel special.

How to choose graduation gifts

For some graduates, practical items they can use in the next phase of their lives make the best gifts. For high school graduates, that often means gifts they’ll use in college, like a laptop, mini fridge or a bedding set for their dorm room. On the other hand, a college grad usually appreciates items they can use as they transition to work life, such as a briefcase or stylish trench coat.

If those types of gifts don’t seem unique enough, you might prefer a keepsake gift that celebrates their achievements, like personalized artwork or unique jewelry. Gifts that capture your favorite graduate’s interests or future plans also feel more personal and special.

Best hidden gem gifts for the Class of 2023

Sam and Lori 2023 Adjustable Graduation Bracelet

Engraved with the message “She believed she could … so she did” on the inside, this stainless steel bracelet is the perfect inspiration for new graduates. It also has a graduation cap gift box and the year on the front to help memorize the special day.

Sold by Amazon

Scratch-Off Travel Bucket List

For grads who plan to travel, this scratch-off poster features hand-drawn icons for popular destinations that your loved one can mark off to keep track of their trips. You can choose from a world bucket list with 80 destinations around the globe, a National Park bucket list with all 63 national parks or a U.S. bucket list with 80 spots across the United States.

Sold by Etsy

BlissLights SkyLite

This fun galaxy projector is ideal for a high school grad moving into a dorm room or a college grad renting their first apartment. It displays a nebula of clouds in three color options on the walls and ceilings, so it can serve as a night light or mood lighting.

Sold by Amazon

Minted The Years Flew By 2023 Custom Photo Art

Graduates will always remember their special day with this custom artwork that features their school name and 2023 spelled out in personalized photos. You can choose from eight sizes and 14 frame colors and styles, including an unframed option.

Sold by Minted

Anker Nebula Capsule Max Projector

For graduates who love movies, this portable projector can give them a theater-like viewing experience anywhere, including outdoor settings. It offers a vivid display with 720p resolution, an auto-focus feature and a four-hour runtime for movie marathons.

Sold by Amazon

Carmel and Terrell Swan Collegiate Pouches

College-bound grads will appreciate one of these cotton pouches that feature artwork depicting specific schools’ logos, colors and mascots, including the University of Alabama, Cornell University and Boston College. Each pouch is woven and large enough to hold keys, money, cards and other small items.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Alex and Ani 2023 Graduation Cap Bracelet

This delicate bangle bracelet features a 2023 graduation charm with a cap and tassel to help graduates remember their big day. It is available in a gold-tone or silver-tone finish and offers an adjustable size, ranging from 2 to 3.5 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Dooney and Bourke Pebble Grain Tote

This textured leather tote can make a stylish school bag for high school grads or an elegant work bag for college grads. It comes in eight fashionable colors and features an outside zip pocket, an inside zip pocket, an inside snap pocket, a cellphone pocket and two open pockets.

Sold by Amazon

Meghan Zeruk Personalized Handwritten Letter Blanket

This blanket captures a handwritten letter from you to your loved one to ensure they always have a piece of home with them. It comes in three sizes and is made of 100% cotton for a soft, comfortable feel. The design also mimics the look of loose-leaf paper for a truly authentic feel.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Vera Bradley Cotton Collegiate Triple-Zip Hipster Crossbody Purse

Whether it’s a college grad who wants to remember their alma mater or a high school grad excited about their next destination, this cotton handbag helps your graduate celebrate their beloved school. It features a 56-inch adjustable strap that allows for shoulder or crossbody wear and is even machine-washable for easy cleaning.

Sold by Amazon

Class of 2023 Graduation Compass

This beautiful, handmade compass can help your graduate head in the right direction. You can customize it with inscriptions on the front, inside, back, or any combination of areas. There’s even an option to add a leather pouch to keep the compass safe.

Sold by Etsy

Pandora Congratulations Heart and Stars Dangle Charm

Let your graduate know how proud you are of them with this sterling silver, heart-shaped charm for their Pandora bracelet. The heart is embellished with several cubic zirconia stars and engraved with the motivational messages “You did it” on the front and “The sky is the limit.”

Sold by Pandora

Worth checking out

With this “Letters to the Graduate: Write Now. Read Later. Treasure Forever.” book, you can respond to a series of prompts to offer advice, hopes for the future and cherished memories to your graduate.

For a grad who loves Disney, this cotton T-shirt celebrates their special day with a Mickey head wearing a graduation cap and tassel.

Let your favorite graduate know how bright you think their future is by gifting these classic Ray-Ban Polarized Sunglasses, which come in nine color combinations.

Encourage graduates to push boundaries with this handmade Shattered Glass Ceiling Necklace that celebrates women who crushed all obstacles in their way.

Your college graduate and above can toast their graduation and future accomplishments with this personalized graduation whiskey glass.

