Which Algebra for Dummies book is best?

In short, algebra is dealing with problems involving variables and unknowns. It can range from something as simple as finding a single exponent — labeled “x” — to dealing with quadratic functions. Algebra is simpler and less specialized than calculus, so more people are required to take it.

Algebra can be difficult to learn, especially on your own. The Algebra I For Dummies Book + Workbook Bundle 3rd Edition is here to your rescue. If you feel comfortable with basic grade school math, this book has everything you need to succeed bundled into one package including a workbook where you can work on hundreds of problems that correspond to the lessons in the reference book.

What to know before you buy an Algebra for Dummies book

The difference between reference books and workbooks

There are reference books and workbooks for each course. The reference books tend to be thicker, and they explain the algebra concepts. This will involve mostly reading, examining problems and taking notes. The workbook accompanies the reference book and contains problems you can work on by yourself. Both of these books are essential, but either book can also be bought separately.

There are also supplemental algebra books available

There is an additional book called “Algebra I Essentials For Dummies.” This is a shorter book that acts as a review guide for algebra I. It is less focused on covering the entire course. Instead, it condenses the most important concepts in algebra with a focus on practical skills and how they can be used in daily life.

The “Algebra I: 1,001 Practice Problems For Dummies” is an expanded workbook with even more problems. This is for people who just want extra practice after already learning algebra.

Both “Essentials” and “1,001 Practice Problems” are also available for pre-algebra and algebra II.

What to know before studying algebra

It’s important to ask yourself whether you are ready for algebra or not. You should have a good grasp on the following basic math concepts first.

Basic operations like addition, subtraction, multiplication and division

like addition, subtraction, multiplication and division Fractions, decimals and percentages and how to convert between them

and how to convert between them Ratios and probability

Basic geometry, including how to find area, circumference and angles

including how to find area, circumference and angles Integers and integer operations

What to look for in a quality Algebra for Dummies book

An up-to-date ‘Dummies’ book

“For Dummies” books have been around since the ’90s. All of their books get updated occasionally to make sure the content is accurate and easy to understand for a modern audience. Try to look at the year the edition you are buying was written/updated. If it is older than 10 years old, try to find a newer edition.

The correct content

As far as the level is concerned, algebra can be broken down into three categories: Pre-algebra, algebra I, and algebra II. Those who have a shaky foundation should at least browse the Pre-algebra reference book before tackling algebra I.

Algebra II is significantly harder and more diverse than algebra I, which mostly focuses on solving linear equations with variables. When choosing your math learning materials, consider what the book is teaching.

Bundles

Since there is a reference book, a workbook and sometimes even an extra book with more problems, bundles are convenient and helpful. All the books included in the bundle corroborate one another and aim to really let the knowledge sink in. You can always opt to buy one of the books in the bundle individually, but if you are starting from scratch and aiming for complete mastery, a bundle is the best option.

How much you can expect to spend on an Algebra for Dummies book

A single book costs about $10-$15, while the bundles cost between $20-$30.

Algebra for Dummies book FAQ

What makes the ‘For Dummies’ series a good choice to learn from?

A. “For Dummies” books have been around for decades, and they have a great reputation. The prose used in these books is simple and easy to understand. There are also workbooks stuffed with practice problems and review books to ensure you retain the knowledge.

How is algebra useful?

A. When dealing with numbers, statistics and even concepts in the real world, there are a lot of unknowns. This information can be used in business transactions, budgeting, building and construction, interior design and so on. Whenever you have a set of variables and something is unknown, algebra comes into play.

What are the best Algebra for Dummies books to buy?

Top Algebra for Dummies book

“Algebra I for Dummies” Book + Workbook Bundle 3rd Edition

What you need to know: This book covers all the algebra basics and includes both the reference book and workbook.

What you’ll love: This is the newest edition of “Algebra I for Dummies.” Learn from the reference book and practice in the workbook. It covers everything from quadratic functions to solving linear equations.

What you should consider: Since both books are bundled together, this will cost more than buying just one of them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Algebra for Dummies book for the money

“Pre-Algebra Essentials for Dummies 1st Edition”

What you need to know: This book is perfect for people who want to review for an algebra I course, and it includes only the most essential information you need.

What you’ll love: This is a great review before tackling algebra I. Review graphs, prime numbers, word problems, and so on.

What you should consider: This will be too easy if you are feeling ready to tackle algebra I.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

“Algebra II for Dummies, 2nd Edition”

What you need to know: This is an amazing reference book for learning algebra II that contains simple explanations and step-by-step instructions to save problems.

What you’ll love: This book is simple and easy to understand. It covers all the essential information in a standard algebra II course. The instructions for solving problems are given step by step in a user-friendly manner.

What you should consider: You will need to have a thorough understanding of algebra I before buying this book.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

