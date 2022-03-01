Which wall tent is best?

If you love the idea of the great outdoors but want more protection from the elements, consider a wall tent. Wall tents are for long-term, all-weather camping. When comfort in the great outdoors is essential, the WHITEDUCK Alpha Canvas Wall Tent is a great choice for year-round camping. It’s constructed of waterproof canvas and comes with heavy-duty aluminum poles for comfortable camping in any season.

What to know before you buy a wall tent

The weather

Wall tents are adaptable to any type of weather, but you’ll need to consider the weather. Camping in a desert climate requires canvas that offers UV protection. Wet, cold climates call for a tent that is waterproof and protected against mildew.

Year-round or seasonal camping?

Spring and summer camping doesn’t require a heavy-duty wall tent. Mild weather and warm temperatures make stove jacks and heavy canvas unnecessary. Consider the time of year you’ll camp before purchasing a wall tent.

Timeframe for camping

The best wall tents are left set up year-round. If you’re camping in snowy weather, make sure your tent is rated for the snow and that you clean the top of the tent frequently.

More of a weekend warrior than a long-term camper? A wall tent might be too much for you.

What to look for in a quality wall tent

Framing and reinforcements

Your wall tent is only as sturdy as its frame. Angle kits and framing poles come in a variety of materials, including steel, aluminum, bamboo. The angle kit and framing make a wall tent more of a framed structure, so they must be durable.

Reinforcements in the corners and on the doors should be double-stitched. Look for D-rings instead of velcro attachments or loops that can tear the canvas.

Canvas weight

Most wall tents use canvas, described in terms of weight. The heavier the canvas weight, the stronger and more durable the tent. For all-weather camping, look for marine-grade canvas in a 10-ounce weight or higher.

Windows and doors

Basic wall tents come with a single zippered door and no windows. You can customize your wall tent with extra windows and screened doors. For better ventilation, look for windows that are positioned directly across from one another.

Accessories

The basic wall tent is just the beginning of your outdoor adventure. Add an awning or porch to increase your outdoor living space. Fire up a wood stove inside the tent to stay warm and cozy in all weather. If your wall tent does not include a groundsheet, add one to keep rodents and insects away.

Don’t forget to add a rain fly. Even waterproof canvas is susceptible to mold over time. A rainfly extends the life of your tent.

How much you can expect to spend on a wall tent

A basic wall tent starts at around $900, but every option you add increases the cost. Expect to pay as much as $5,000 for a wall tent with a wood stove, a front porch and windows on every wall.

Wall tent FAQ

Are wall tents portable?

A. Yes, but they can get heavy. The lightest wall tents weigh between 50-100 pounds. Add heavy poles and additional features like a rain fly and that weight can double or triple.

Which size wall tent should you buy?

A. Buy the size wall tent that best fits who’s camping. A family of four fits comfortably in a 13-foot by 13-foot wall tent with a wood stove, but strangers might want more space.

Consider the height of your tallest camper, too. The walls of a wall tent are around five feet. If you have tall family members, a bigger tent will be more comfortable.

How do you clean a wall tent?

A. Brush off visible dirt when you see it. When you’re done camping, clean your wall tent with a mild detergent and warm water. Scrub gently with a sponge and allow to dry completely before packing it up. Do not use bleach on your wall tent. This can damage the canvas.

If you notice leaking seams, seal the seams before putting your tent away for the season. You can also re-waterproof if you notice the tent is not shedding water as well.

What are the best wall tents to buy?

Top wall tent

WHITEDUCK Alpha Canvas Wall Tent

What you need to know: This tent has loads of options and is great for people new to wall tents.

What you’ll love: This wall tent comes complete with a stove jack, groundsheet and aluminum framing. It’s a durable, four-season tent with a military-grade, waterproof canvas.

What you should consider: The groundsheet is not attached and can slide around. The cost of extra features adds up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wall tent for the money

Elk Mountain Tents Waterproof Wall Tent

What you need to know: This tent is available in three sizes with tons of extra features included.

What you’ll love: The basic wall tent starts at a 13-foot square and moves up to a roomy 13 feet by 20 feet rectangle. Made of sturdy, waterproof 11-ounce cotton, it’s good for all seasons. Add on an awning or screen door.

What you should consider: The angle kit is included, but the poles are extra.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Guide Gear Canvas Wall Tent

What you need to know: This wall tent works well for year-round camping.

What you’ll love: Waterproof 10-ounce cotton makes this tent a cozy, dry option for all-season camping. It comes with a wall jack for a wood stove and vents for better circulation.

What you should consider: This model has no windows and the two crucial pieces not included are the aluminium frame and the groundcover.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.