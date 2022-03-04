What are the best tents for tailgating?

SUV tents are a great way to ensure a sunburn-free and fun-filled tailgate. Offering protection from the sun, rain and wind, an SUV tent will keep you and your guests comfortable.

Made for convenience, SUV tents are designed to attach to the back cab of your SUV, allowing for a simple set-up process and plenty of extra space for all your tailgating gear. If you are looking for an SUV tent that is durable, affordable and functional, our top choice is the Hasika Versatility Teardrop Awning.

What to know when buying an SUV tent

Versatility

Depending on your lifestyle, you may find it worthwhile to purchase an SUV tent that can convert into a stand-alone tent. While these options are more expensive, they are an ideal investment for the avid outdoor adventurer. For more information on stand-alone outdoor tents, check out our full family tents buying guide.

Durability

Some SUV tents are constructed with waterproof or tear-proof fabric, include reinforced attachment systems or have built-in rainflys. Consider how you intend to use your SUV tent and see if a more durable option is best for your lifestyle.

Attachment

While most SUV tents are made with a universal attachment system that fits nearly all SUVs, others have a vehicle-specific attachment style. Those with the universal attachment system tend to be quicker to set up and be more lightweight, but may not offer as much security in high winds or rain.

What are the best SUV tents for tailgating to buy?

Best bang for your buck SUV tent

Hasika Versatility Teardrop Awning

What you need to know: Designed to maximize shade, this tent’s unique domed canopy creates the ideal space for you and your guests to kick back and comfortably enjoy the day.

What you’ll love: This tent is designed to attach to nearly any type of vehicle and can be easily converted into a stand-alone canopy. Constructed with durable materials and weighing less than 10 pounds, this tent is designed to be easy to use and be long-lasting.

What you should consider: Some customers reported issues with using this tent in heavy winds. It is recommended consumers take extra care to anchor this tent properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best SUV tent for tailgating at the stadium

Rightline SUV and Van Tailgate Canopy

What you need to know: Designed specifically for tailgating, this tent is sized to fit stadium parking spaces and includes an extended rear window cover for your SUV, allowing for easy access to your vehicle and extra space for all your gear.

What you’ll love: With few setup materials and a simple installation process, this tent is ideal for tailgaters who are looking to set up quickly and enjoy the day. The tent provides a large open air canopy for sun protection, without the bulk of the traditional pop-up tent. Simple, sturdy and lightweight, this tent is perfect for any tailgate.

What you should consider: While the open-air canopy of this tent is perfect for warm, sunny days, the tent offers little protection against heavy rain or wind.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best SUV tent for large groups

Napier Family Tent

What you need to know: This durable 10-by-10-foot tent offers plenty of room for any size party.

What you’ll love: With an enclosed area and open-air canopy, this tent offers coverage and comfort. The built-in large mesh panels, attached rainfly and steel anchoring system also make this tent highly durable, so it’s sure to withstand any conditions. You can easily convert this tent into a stand-alone tent, making it perfect for any outdoor adventure.

What you should consider: The large size of this tent may not be ideal for tailgating in small areas such as parking lots.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best compact SUV tent

Napier Sportz Cove 61000

What you need to know: This compact tent is designed to be lightweight, durable and convenient, making it the perfect option for solo travelers or couples on the go.

What you’ll love: With a simple universal attachment system, installing this tent only takes five minutes and one person can easily do it. The additional awning, mesh screen and storm flap will keep you, your gear and your vehicle safe from any bugs or rain.

What you should consider: Due to its small, 2-foot awning, this tent offers less shade outside of the vehicle and may not be ideal for large groups.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best lightweight SUV tent

Eurow Tail Gator Sunshade

What you need to know: With a flexible frame and a 8-by-8-feet coverage area, this unique tent provides excellent shade even on the hottest game day.

What you’ll love: This tent withstands the sun and rain while boasting quick installation and easy transport. It comes with weighted and stake anchoring options, ensuring security whether you’re tailgating in a parking lot or a field.

What you should consider: Vehicles with power-rear doors may find it difficult to install since the bungee cords that secure the tent to the vehicle may pull the rear door down over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Most durable SUV tent

REDCAMP Waterproof Car Awning

What you need to know: With a universal attachment design and four model options, the Redcamp awning is the perfect option for any tailgate host.

What you’ll love: This tent is made of waterproof and tear-proof fabric, making it an investment that should last for years. With ultraviolet protection and a large shade area, this tent will keep you and your guests comfortable on sunny game days.

What you should consider: This tent includes more setup materials than the typical SUV tent, making the set-up process slightly more involved. To ensure the most efficient assembly, it is recommended two to three people be involved in the installation process.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Most versatile SUV tent

Rightline Gear SUV Tent

What you need to know: This tent can easily convert into stand-alone tent capabilities, making it the perfect option for any type of outdoor adventurer.

What you’ll love: The rainfly top, waterproof fabric and large mesh windows offer protection, no matter the conditions. This tent is large enough to fit up to six adults comfortably and has two built-in storage pockets for easy access to your favorite gear.

What you should consider: While the enclosed style of this tent is ideal for tailgaters who may want to serve food or enjoy a more private, laidback experience, it does not offer the traditional open canopy. This may be a drawback for tailgaters who are looking to create more of a social atmosphere.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

