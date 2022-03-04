Which kites are best?

Kites are fun to fly and beautiful to watch. Flying them is an uplifting event that is peaceful and exciting at the same time. There are no motors or batteries, just the all-natural power of the wind. First-time flyers like kites that are simple to put together and easy to fly. Skilled fliers may want aircraft they can do tricks with.

Kites come in hundreds of different styles, shapes and sizes. If you are an experienced kite flyer who is looking for an especially speedy and agile stunt kite, take a look at the FLEXIFOIL Sting Stunt Kite.

What to know before you buy a kite

Types of kites

Single-line kites

A single line connects the center of the kite to the flyer on the ground. Single line kites are the most basic of kite types and the ones most people think of automatically. They are easy to learn to fly because they are stable in flight. A single-line kite is often the traditional diamond-shaped kite but may be a delta-shaped kite, which is even easier to fly.

Two-line kites

Two lines attach to the kite at two different points, giving you greater control over your aircraft.

Two-line kites are twice as hard to fly because you have two control lines and have to move them in sync or independently. Also called stunt kites, two-line kites take more skill to fly because they are so quick and so responsive to control inputs. Most two-line stunt kites are delta shaped and look like miniature hang gliders.

Power and foil kites

These three- and four-line kites are flown with handles or control bars. Foil kites are easily transportable because they roll up in a compact tube that slips into a carry bag.

Quad line stunt kites

These are the rockstars of the kite world. In the hands of an expert, they can do new and more exciting stunts.

The wind

If you live somewhere with high winds, look for a smaller kite. In a low wind area with gentle breezes, look for a larger or ultra-light kite.

What to look for in a quality kite

Shapes

Diamond kites are the most recognizable of kite shapes. Because they are reliable performers that are easy to control, diamond kites are the choice of many beginners.

Delta kites are one of the most popular shapes because they are easy to launch and need only light breezes to perform.

Parafoil kites have no frame and no shape until filled with wind. Parafoil kites require multiple control lines.

Cellular kites are three-dimensional and have clever shapes like snowflakes and stars.

The most common cellular kite shape is the box kite. Box kites have four parallel struts with fabric wrapped around them. Four sides of a box cart are fabric and both ends are open. Box kites are slightly heavier than other types because of their frames and so need stronger winds to get aloft and stay there.

Sled kites have a single surface with vertical spars on the sides that stabilize the kite’s

shape in flight. These spars may be made of lightweight wood or fiberglass. Some versions have inflatable spars that make them more capable of withstanding the impact of crashes. Because they deflate easily to smaller sizes, they are easy to transport and store. Sled kites are very good for kids.

Stunt kites, also called sport kites, are designed to perform impressive aerial stunts. Stunt kites come in many shapes, but most are the triangular delta variety and have dual-line controls.

How much you can expect to spend on a kite

You will find simple kites for less than $10. Many good kites of all kinds can be found between $25-$50 and sophisticated kites start at $100.

Kite FAQ

What should I know when I go to fly my kite for the first time?

A. For safety’s sake, do not fly your kite in rainy conditions or when lightning is present. Choose a clear day with light to moderate winds. Find a large, open space that is far from power lines, trees, buildings and roads. Always be considerate of others.

How do I fly my kite?

A. Stand with your back to the wind. Hold your kite aloft and as the wind takes it, and let the control strings out gradually.

What are the best kites to buy?

Top kite

FLEXIFOIL Sting Stunt Kite

What you need to know: If you are a skilled kite flyer, you will love the incredible speed and agility of this parasail stunt kite.

What you’ll love: With no rods, poles or fixed parts, there is nothing to set up and nothing to break. The foolproof auto safety system automatically brings the kite to the ground if you release the control handles. This kite has a nearly 9-foot wingspan.

What you should consider: Do yourself a huge favor and get the 75-foot long tube tail.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kite for the money

In The Breeze 3291 Peacock Diamond Kite

What you need to know: This is an inexpensive, classic diamond-shaped kite that is very easy for all age groups to learn to fly, even the very young.

What you’ll love: This classic kite is made of durable ripstop fabric over fiberglass ribs and comes with a winding handle. Choose from 20 colorful designs. The body of this kite is 30 inches wide and 30 inches tall, and the color-coordinated tail adds another 12 feet to the length. All you need to do is insert the fiberglass cross pieces into the pockets.

What you should consider: The tails are essential to flight stability and beautiful to watch in flight, but easily tangled.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Babyeden Large Dual Line Stunt Kite

What you need to know: This tough, delta-shaped stunt kite is made for intermediate flyers.

What you’ll love: Carbon rods support seven nylon panels, so this stunt kite can withstand the impact of many crashes. This kite is 84 inches wide and 33 inches tall.

What you should consider: This kite requires assembly well within the abilities of the intermediate flyer but can be challenging for beginners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.