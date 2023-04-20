Spaces in the home can grow stagnant over time, which is why it’s important to regularly refresh rooms with a new look and feel. These changes, though, don’t have to involve intensive renovations or a lofty budget. When it comes to the bathroom, new accessories, fabrics and colors can revitalize the space without costing too much.

Amazon Basics, Amazon’s budget-friendly private label, offers a variety of ways to help reinvigorate your bathroom without spending a fortune.

In this article: Amazon Basics 6-Piece Towel Set, Amazon Basics Banded Bath Mat and Amazon Basics Fabric Shower Curtain.

Best Amazon Basics bathroom products

Amazon Basics Clear Vinyl Shower Curtain Liner

Shower liners should be replaced about every six months, and a new one is a terrific, inexpensive way to keep your bathroom feeling fresh and clean. While you may only see it from the inside of the shower, this liner with rust-proof grommets should be the start of the plan to refresh your bathroom.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Fabric Shower Curtain

Once you’ve got a new liner, pair it with a fabric shower curtain to create a focal point for your bathroom. This striped shower curtain is subtle yet refined, offering a hint of color without being overwhelming. The white bands help make a smaller bathroom feel bigger.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Cotton Washcloths

Linens offer a pop of color and plenty of texture; depending on your bathroom’s layout, they may be regularly seen. These washcloths come in a variety of colors, including a soothing lavender shade. They are made from 100% cotton.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Body Weight Scale

While a scale provides a practical function, it shouldn’t necessarily attract a lot of attention. This simple scale is thin and minimalist. It is easy to store, but also blends in if left out in view. It offers and easy-to-read, backlit display with large numbers.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics 6-Piece Towel Set

Hand towels serve a purpose while enhancing the bathroom’s aesthetic with their colors and design. They are made from 100% cotton. This six-piece towel set that includes washcloths, hand towels and bath towels, comes in various fade-resistant colors and is ideal for a one- or two-person household.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Banded Bath Mat

Every bathroom needs a bath mat to collect water when people are getting out of the tub or shower, as well as to prevent slipping on wet tile. This cotton mat is comfortable and absorbent. It comes in a range of colors to set your bathroom’s tone and look, and it can either match or complement your hand towels. It measures 21 by 31 inches and is machine-washable.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Free-Standing Toilet Paper Holder

It’s important to keep plenty of toilet paper close at hand in any bathroom. This sleek, modern toilet paper holder elevates your space with its simplicity and elegance. It holds a single roll for use, as well as four rolls for access as needed. Its weighted base keeps it stable.

Sold by Amazon

Double-T Hand Towel Stand

Simple and practical, this T-shaped hand towel stand comes finished in nickel, bronze or black. While it’s designed for towels, the versatile shape can also be used to hold jewelry or small accessories, whether in the bathroom or bedroom.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Bathroom Hardware Set

Instead of installing a new vanity, invest in this budget-friendly hardware set to change the room’s simplest fixtures. It includes a bath towel bar, hanging towel ring and toilet roll holder coated in bronze, chrome or nickel. Larger sets are also available for those with bigger bathrooms.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Tension Curtain Rod

Another subtle way to invigorate the bathroom is with a new curtain rod. This tension rod fits into most spaces and is easy to adjust. It’s offered with a chrome, nickel, bronze or black finish to match your decor. It adjusts from 24 to 36 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics 3-Piece Ceramic Bathroom Set

This set provides bathroom countertop essentials at a great value with a soap dispenser, soap dish and toothbrush stand included. The dispenser pump resists leaking and breaking. The ceramic construction provides durability, and you can choose from black, white or gold to suit the rest of your bathroom decor.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Vanity Mirror

You can always use a second mirror for checking the back of your hairstyle, among other things. If you have enough space in your bathroom, you may consider investing in a small vanity mirror. Just under 7 inches in diameter, this mirror offers both one and five times magnification. It also has a non-slip base to keep it steady.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

This high-quality cotton bath towel set comes in 10 colors, such as green, blue, blush and pink. It includes two of each: bath towels, hand towels and washcloths.

A modern towel ring will instantly update your bathroom. This one is available in two finishes: oil-rubbed bronze and satin nickel.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.