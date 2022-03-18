Which orange bath mat is best?

It’s never pleasant to step out of a nice, warm shower only to plant your wet feet on a cold, hard floor. That’s what bath mats are for. And not only do they give us a nice, soft place to land our feet, they absorb water and provide traction to help prevent slips and falls. If you’re looking for an orange bath mat, this Lavish Home Orange Memory Foam Shag Bath Mat is the top choice.

What to know before you buy orange bath mats

If an orange bath mat is what you’re after, you need to find one in an acceptable shade of orange. But there are a few other things to consider as well.

Material

Bath mats are available in a number of materials. You probably won’t be interested in teak or bamboo, since you’re unlikely to find them in orange. But there are a few fiber options you might see:

Cotton is durable, comfortable and absorbent. It’s easy to wash but can be slow to dry if the bath mat uses a thicker weave, which it often does.

is durable, comfortable and absorbent. It’s easy to wash but can be slow to dry if the bath mat uses a thicker weave, which it often does. Microfiber is inexpensive and quick to dry. Thin microfiber is not very durable, though, so repeated machine washing could be a problem.

is inexpensive and quick to dry. Thin microfiber is not very durable, though, so repeated machine washing could be a problem. Memory foam makes a nice, cushy mat that’s highly absorbent, although if you’re using the shower right after someone else you might not like stepping in their wet footprints.

makes a nice, cushy mat that’s highly absorbent, although if you’re using the shower right after someone else you might not like stepping in their wet footprints. Chenille is a raised, feathery fabric that can be made from a variety of fibers. Chenille bath mats are usually made from either cotton, polyester or a blend. Chenille is soft and absorbent.

Space

Bath mats are available in a variety of shapes and sizes, from as long as your tub to small and indented to fit around your toilet. You’ll want a bath mat that fits your space, whether you’re using just one at a time or setting up several — at your bath, sink and maybe toilet.

What to look for in quality orange bath mats

Your choice of an orange bath mat will be mostly influenced by its color and how you want it to feel under your feet.

Texture

The mat’s texture can range from low pile to high pile, and which you choose is mostly a matter of preference. Memory foam mats will add extra cushion.

Nonslip

Some mats have a grippy, nonslip back to keep them from sliding. This backing can also help prevent water from seeping through to the floor, but in many cases the backing isn’t as durable in a machine wash as the surface of the mat.

How much you can expect to spend on orange bath mats

A basic 20-by-30-inch bath mat can be found for less than $15, with prices rising as size increases and features are added.

Orange bath mats FAQ

How often should you wash a bath mat?

A. Wash it frequently. Bath mats spend their lives underfoot in wet, moist environments. They’re down there with the dirt and bacteria. Hang them to dry, if possible, when not in use, and wash them as often as you would wash your bath towel. Pay attention to manufacturer’s instructions, though, especially if your mat has a nonslip backing that could be damaged by high heat.

What if my floor is wet even with a bath mat?

A. Do everything you can to keep your floor dry. This is a safety consideration, and it’s also damaging to floors if they’re always wet. If your floor is wet around your bath mat, consider three things:

Give it less water: Try drying off in the shower before you step out onto the mat. This is just common sense.

Try drying off in the shower before you step out onto the mat. This is just common sense. Maybe you need a larger mat: Bath mats are available as long as the length of your tub, so it shouldn’t be hard to find one that’s big enough.

Bath mats are available as long as the length of your tub, so it shouldn’t be hard to find one that’s big enough. Check your shower curtain: If water is getting past your shower curtain and onto the floor, make sure your liner — or curtain, if that’s all you have — is inside the tub while you shower. Look for gaps where water might be escaping.

When your floor is wet, use your bath mat or another towel to wipe up the water. Then hang the bath mat and wet towel to dry.

What are the best orange bath mats to buy?

Top orange bath mat

Lavish Home Orange Memory Foam Shag Bath Mat

What you need to know: This extra large mat gives great floor coverage and lots of cushion for your feet.

What you’ll love: Combining memory foam with a plush shag-chenille fabric, this mat is about as cushy as it gets. It has a 1-inch pile height and a nonslip backing, and it’s machine washable.

What you should consider: While most customers love it, some have complained that it fell apart during its first run through the washing machine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top orange bath mat for money

Maxyoyo Orange Bath Rug

What you need to know: This is a simple chenille mat at a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: An absorbent, 1-inch pile chenille rug in a standard bath mat size, this features a nonslip backing for safety. It’s machine washable for easy cleaning.

What you should consider: You can run it through the washing machine, but then you’ll need to hang it to dry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gilden Tree Absorbent Cotton Quick Dry Bathroom Mat

What you need to know: This simple, no-frills all-cotton mat can hang to dry quickly.

What you’ll love: This lightweight, waffle-style weave will take up little space in the linen closet, so it would be easy to have multiple mats on hand. It’s made from cotton, and is durable and machine washable.

What you should consider: There’s no nonslip backing, so be careful if you’re worried about slipping. The color is more of a burnt orange than an orange orange.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Michael Ray writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.