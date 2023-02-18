Which hanging shower caddy is best?

Shower caddies are designed to be mounted in your bathing area and provide storage space for toiletries and shower essentials. They come in various sizes and finishes to complement both traditional and contemporary bathroom designs.

Choosing the right hanging shower caddy for your bathroom depends on the look you’re trying to achieve and the amount of storage space you require. The Simplehuman Adjustable Stainless Steel Shower Caddy is a modern example with three adjustable-height shelves that also can slide to the left or right. There are plenty of designs to choose from to suit your needs.

What to know before you buy a hanging shower caddy

Location

First and foremost, you need to decide where exactly to install a shower caddy, since different models use different hanging methods. The most common type of caddy uses a single hook that hangs over the showerhead and has rubber suction cups to secure the bottom.

Other designs use S hooks that allow the caddy to be hung over a shower door or from a shower curtain rod. This style has lots of versatility and can enable the caddy to be mounted on the back of the bathroom door or inside a cabinet. For those whose bathrooms lack a suitable hanging point, yet other caddies can be attached to any tiled surface using suction cups.

Material

The material of the caddy affects its overall durability and can be matched to your existing fixtures and faucets. Plastic caddies are generally lightweight and durable, but they tend to look cheap. Metal caddies are usually plated with a metallic finish, such as chrome, brushed nickel or bronze. The most durable are made from stainless steel or aluminum, which are corrosion-resistant.

What to look for in a quality hanging shower caddy

Size

Once you’ve decided on the design and material, you can think about the size of the caddy. Some are ultra-compact at around 10 inches in height, whereas others can stretch from floor to ceiling. Think about how much storage space you need; the larger the caddy and the more items it holds, the heavier it will be.

Shelves

Caddies can be found with any number of shelves or storage compartments. If you intend for your caddy to hold large items like shampoo bottles, check the dimensions to make sure these items can be removed easily. Some versatile caddies have adjustable shelves that can be set to the optimal height for your specific toiletries.

Extra features

Look for a caddy with different-sized shelves and baskets to ensure that both small and large items have their place. Some caddies have additional hooks or bars for hanging things such as washcloths, razors or loofahs, while others are sturdy enough to hold bath towels and robes.

How much you can expect to spend on a hanging shower caddy

The material of the caddy is the main factor affecting price. Plastic or fabric caddies are usually the cheapest and can be found for less than $10. A high-quality, stainless steel caddy with adjustable shelves can cost up to $100.

Hanging shower caddy FAQ

How much weight can a hanging shower caddy hold?

A. This depends on the design of the caddy. Models that affix to the wall using only suction cups have a low weight capacity and may disengage if overloaded. Caddies that mount using hooks tend to be stronger and can hold multiple bottles, soaps and toiletries.

What’s the best height for a hanging shower caddy?

A. There is no correct height for a shower caddy. If the caddy hangs from the showerhead or shower door, then this governs the height. If the caddy mounts to the wall, it should be within easy reach of the user to avoid overreaching and potential accidents.

Are fabric shower caddies effective?

A. A fabric shower caddy is lightweight and can be taken along on trips or easily packed away when not in use. However, such caddies may not hang evenly when loaded with heavy toiletries. Additionally, fabric caddies tend to be prone to mold or mildew, so they require more frequent cleaning.

What’s the best hanging shower caddy to buy?

Top hanging shower caddy

Simplehuman Adjustable Stainless Steel Shower Caddy

What you need to know: This versatile caddy has a modern design with a high-quality, brushed aluminum finish.

What you’ll love: It features three adjustable shelves that can slide left or right and be set at the desired height. It has a sturdy mounting clip that attaches to the showerhead and twin suction cups for stability.

What you should consider: Although made from stainless steel, this caddy isn’t completely corrosion-resistant.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hanging shower caddy for the money

Misslo Hanging Mesh Shower Organizer

What you need to know: This budget-friendly caddy is made from waterproof nylon mesh and has eight different-sized storage pouches.

What you’ll love: It includes three metal hooks for hanging on the shower curtain rod or over the shower door. It’s lightweight and breathable and dries quickly.

What you should consider: It needs regular cleaning to prevent mold and mildew.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gaokase Hanging Shower Caddy

What you need to know: This caddy has three tiers that are elegant in both traditional and modern bathrooms.

What you’ll love: It has a large basket at the top with a slightly smaller one and a wire soap dish underneath, and several hooks for hanging items such as washcloths or razors.

What you should consider: There is only one suction cup that secures the bottom.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Chris Gillespie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.