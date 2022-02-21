What is the best gray bath mat?

Every bathroom needs a bath mat. A bath mat gives you a soft, safe place to put your wet feet as you step out of the shower or tub while simultaneously protecting the floor from puddles of water. Additionally, since they’re often sold in sets that also include mats for the sink and toilet, these essential items have the potential to really tie the room together when it comes to bathroom design.

Bath mats are available in a variety of styles and colors to suit any decor. However, if you don’t want your bath mats to be the center of attention, then a neutral color, such as gray, will probably work best. A top choice for a gray bath mat is the Gorilla Grip Absorbent Plush Bath Rug Mat, which is soft and comes in more than 40 colors.

What to know before you buy a gray bath mat

What’s the difference between a bath mat and a normal rug?

Anyone stepping from a shower to a hard, cold bathroom floor has a few concerns: They don’t want to slip and fall, they don’t want to get the floor wet and they want a soft, warm landing for their bare feet.

A good bath mat addresses all of these concerns with a soft, absorbent, quick-drying surface and a nonslip backing. Although normal rugs are often designed to be nonslip, a bath mat needs the added assurance of being nonslip on a surface that is often wet.

What to look for in a quality gray bath mat

Color options and material

Most bath mats are available in a variety of colors, and most often these color options include one shade of gray or more, whether it’s on the lighter side or all the way to charcoal. The only exceptions are bath mats made from bamboo or teak.

Material options available in gray include:

Chenille: Chenille is a fuzzy fabric that can be made from a wide variety of fibers, but when it comes to bath mats, polyester is likely involved. Chenille bath mats are soft to the touch and quick to dry.

Chenille is a fuzzy fabric that can be made from a wide variety of fibers, but when it comes to bath mats, polyester is likely involved. Chenille bath mats are soft to the touch and quick to dry. Cotton: Cotton is all natural and highly absorbent, but it can also be slow to dry, especially in bathrooms that are not well ventilated.

Cotton is all natural and highly absorbent, but it can also be slow to dry, especially in bathrooms that are not well ventilated. Memory foam: Memory foam bath mats are soft and comfortable to stand on, and they absorb water and dry quickly.

Machine washable

Most bath mats are machine washable. This is important because bath mats should be washed often — at least once a week to avoid a buildup of mildew and mold.

If your gray bath mat has a rubber backing, it is still probably machine washable. Be careful about running these mats through the dryer, though. That rubber backing will eventually separate from the mat, and heat from a dryer will only speed up that process.

How much you can expect to spend on a gray bath mat

Bath mats are available in a wide variety of sizes, and size is the biggest factor in determining price. Small, gray bath mats made of memory foam or chenille are available for as little as $13, while you can spend $60 or more for a large runner.

Gray bath mat FAQ

What if my bath mat stops absorbing water?

A. This can happen if your bath mat gets old and worn. In that case, you’ve probably been using it for at least a couple of years already, so it’s probably time to buy a new one.

What if my bath mat loses its non-slip backing?

A. It’s the same story as above. You’ve probably owned this bath mat for quite a while. It’s time for a new one — especially since it’s becoming a safety hazard with that tattered backing.

What if my bath mat starts to smell?

A. If your bath mat starts to smell, there are probably a couple of things going on. First, you’re not washing it often enough. Second, it might not be drying out adequately between baths. You may need to hang it up to dry after use, and possibly even hang it up somewhere outside the bathroom if the bathroom is too humid. Additionally, you should definitely wash the bath mat with hot water, detergent and maybe even baking soda. If that doesn’t work, it might be time to buy a new bath mat.

What’s the best gray bath mat to buy?

Top gray bath mat

Gorilla Grip Soft Absorbent Plush Bath Rug Mat

What you need to know: Soft chenille and microfiber join forces in this bath mat that is designed to be absorbent, quick-drying and comfortable.

What you’ll love: Plenty of size options let you get exactly what you need for your space. There are also multiple gray color options, including light gray, charcoal and gray stripes.

What you should consider: Care is advised with the rubber backing: To extend the mat’s lifespan, hang it to dry instead of running it through a heated dryer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gray bath mat for the money

Cara Clark Memory Foam Bath Mat

What you need to know: This three-piece set includes memory foam mats for the bath, sink and toilet.

What you’ll love: Three matching memory foam mats give your feet a break when you’re standing at the sink, stepping out of the shower or sitting on the toilet.

What you should consider: While these mats are machine washable, it’s best to hang them to dry to preserve the non-slip rubber backing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Goysler Thin Diatomaceous Earth Bath Mat

What you need to know: This ultra-thin bath mat made with diatomaceous earth is said to be highly absorbent and quick drying.

What you’ll love: This low-profile mat is great for bathrooms that have issues with door clearance over taller mats.

What you should consider: Since it’s only about as thick as a mouse pad, it doesn’t have the comfort level of other mats. Additionally, some customers complain that it loses its ability to absorb moisture over time as the mat becomes dirty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

