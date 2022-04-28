Which Stasher bag is best?

For households wary of storing leftovers and packing lunches in disposable containers, reusable storage bags from Stasher offer an Earth-friendly alternative to single-use plastic bags. They come in various sizes, shapes and colors to suit your needs. And though they cost more than disposable bags at first, their longevity makes them worth the investment.

If you’re looking for the best Stasher bag that’s easy to use and can fit all your snacks, meals and leftovers at a reasonable price, the Stasher Stand-Up Mega Bag is great.

What to know before you buy a Stasher bag

While there are other reusable bags, Stasher bags offer high-quality materials, multiple sizes and impressive convenience.

Material

What makes Stasher bags so durable compared to single-use plastic bags is their food-safe silicone construction. This gives them the sturdiness to stand up on their own and stay sealed against spills. They’re also free of latex; polyvinyl chloride, or PVC; and bisphenol A, or BPA, making them safe for everyone in your home.

Size

Stasher bags come in smaller sizes than most reusable bags. Stasher’s most popular sandwich-size bag measures 7 1/2 by 7 1/2 inches by 1 inch and holds up to 15 fluid ounces.

Though the bag may seem small at first glance, its sturdy yet flexible shape can hold myriad snacks, baked goods, meals for the road or leftovers. Because it’s flexible and slim, it doesn’t take up as much space in the refrigerator or freezer as a hard plastic container.

Convenience

Stasher bags are easy to use and easy to clean. They’re dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze. They can also withstand temperatures up to 425 degrees for when you want to reheat your leftovers in the bag.

The leakproof seal is reassuring when traveling with food, whether you’re commuting to work, sending lunches with loved ones or going on a trip. Stasher bags hold up well and are reliable for both liquid and solid snacks and meals.

What to look for in a quality Stasher bag

Food type

The variety of sizes and shapes makes Stasher bags perfect for packing up entrees, side dishes, midday snacks and leftovers. Food storage can be challenging without the right containers. These bags let you store food without crowding your fridge, freezer or pantry.

If you’re packing food, you want small hands to have easy access. Stasher bags are simple to open with thick, layered height tabs on either side of the press-lock seal. Family members of all ages can open them without any trouble.

Design

The bags come in various colors, which is great to keep foods categorized by type, user or date. You can choose between classic bags with closures straight across the top and smaller Pocket Bags or Go Bags with rounded closures on top. The Stand-Up Bag is ideal for food you want to store upright or for higher-volume storage, as its wide base offers more space inside.

Bulk discounts

Choosing reusable bags is a great way to cut down on single-use plastics, but it can be an upfront investment if you don’t have any in your kitchen yet. You can start slowly and invest in one bag at a time, or — if you can swing it — you can find discounts on bundles of bags to overhaul your kitchen storage all at once.

How much you can expect to spend on a Stasher bag

The cost of a Stasher bag can range from $12-$30 each, depending on the size of the bag.

Stasher bag FAQ

Why use reusable bags?

A. Reusable bags are a smart, sustainable way to store everyday foods. They cut down on single-use plastics, which helps keep the planet cleaner. They also provide a convenient way to carry snacks.

Are Stasher bags dishwasher-safe?

A. Yes. Stasher bags are easy to clean in the dishwasher with your regular dishes. For the best results, turn them inside out or load them upside down to ensure the wash cycle cleans the entire inside.

Are Stasher bags safe for reheating food?

A. Yes. They are microwave-safe and oven-safe up to 425 degrees. You can easily take leftovers from the fridge and reheat them in the microwave. You can also safely practice sous vide cooking by partially submerging the bag in boiling water.

Where can I store my reusable Stasher bags?

A. Anywhere you find convenient. When not in use, leave the seal open to keep the inside dry. Compress the air out of them to take up less space and store them upright on a shelf, in a drawer or in a storage basket in the pantry. Storing them vertically makes it easier to grab a bag, as needed.

What’s the best Stasher bag to buy?

Top Stasher bag

Stasher Stand-Up Mega Bag

What you need to know: These wide-based reusable bags stand up on their own for storing bulkier items or larger quantities.

What you’ll love: The Stand-Up Mega bag measures 9 1/2 by 8 1/4 by 4 3/4 inches. It can hold almost a gallon of food, lending plenty of room for puffy baked goods, thick sandwiches, chopped fruit and vegetables, or leftover meals. It comes in seven colors and three sizes.

What you should consider: Some customers advised not to fill to the brim with liquid.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Stasher bag for the money

Stasher Sandwich Bag

What you need to know: This classic bag offers the best of reusable storage at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: The average sandwich size of 7 1/2 by 7 1/2 inches by 1 inch is great for storing lots of other foods too, including leftovers and snacks. The slim profile of the bag saves space in the fridge and pantry. Choose from 22 colors.

What you should consider: Some customers complained the bags were not suitable for sous vide cooking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Stasher Bags, Bundle 6-Pack

What you need to know: This is a good deal if you’re looking to stock up on reusable bags.

What you’ll love: The bundle includes three sandwich bags and three snack bags. You can choose from 22 colors, including multicolor bundles.

What you should consider: Some customers complained of ripped bags.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

