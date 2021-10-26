Brushes & Accessories

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
58°
LIVE NOW
WATCH Ozarks Fox AM
Springfield
58°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Gas price tracker
Boomtown
Tell Me Something Good
April 2022 Municipal Election
Crime
Cassidy Rainwater
St. Louis News
Kansas City News
Arkansas
National News
Washington DC
Politics
Crime Traveler
Ozarks Tonight
Coronavirus
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
Report It
Entertainment
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Press Releases
Top Stories
Man who buried bus full of kids alive gets parole
Gallery
How to get to the Bass Pro World’s Fishing Fair
Video
Nurses: Guilty verdict for dosing mistake could cost …
4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Storm Preparedness
Top Stories
Forecast: Showers and storms rumble into the Ozarks, …
Video
Top Stories
Forecast: Storms Wednesday, Cold Snap Follows
Video
Top Stories
Forecast: Warmer and windy conditions take hold of …
Video
Forecast: Windy, Warmer Tuesday Ahead Of A Round …
Video
Wagging & Walking: Otis
Video
Forecast: Temps start to moderate ahead of next storm …
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Sports
Local Sports
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
MSU Bear Nation
NFL
KC Kickoff
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
NFL owners vote to change OT rule during playoffs
Top Stories
Spring drills sharpen MSU QB Shelley
Video
Logan-Rogersville rallies to top Hillcrest
Video
Cards bring Pujols back to St. Louis
Welcome back: Pujols returns to Cardinals for a final …
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Best of Branson
Contests / Events
Springfield’s Remarkable Women
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Extravaganza
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Top Stories
Springfield’s Remarkable Women: Dr. Elizabeth Washington, …
Video
About Us
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Newsletter Sign-Up
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Rescan TV Tutorial
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Brushes & Accessories
Best Tarte makeup brushes
Top Brushes & Accessories Headlines
Are beautyblenders worth it?
Best Harry Potter makeup brush
Are those expensive vibrating skin brushes worth …
Beautyblender review: Can this makeup sponge apply …
Best eyebrow brush
6 most popular makeup brushes on Sephora
Trending Stories
Best counties to retire to in Missouri
JPD searching for robbery suspect
Large drug bust, alleged fentanyl in vehicle
MISSING: Three Springfield children
How World’s Fishing Fair will impact traffic, parking