Which sensory toy for babies is best?

Babies love to touch everything around them because it is their way of communicating with their surroundings. As a parent, one way to help your child develop this sense of communication is to let them play with sensory toys.

The ideal sensory toy should be a handy companion that your baby can play with whether they are at home or on the go, and the Skip Hop Bandana Buddies is one engaging and fun toy that delivers on this.

What to know before you buy a sensory toy for your baby

Type

Whether it is a chewing toy, sensory cube or even a squeeze ball, sensory toys for babies come in different forms and help your child develop a particular skill. Some toys can help improve your child’s hand-eye coordination, while others stimulate their tactile sense. However, buying a particular type doesn’t mean it will produce the intended response in your child. For example, a sensory swing is a great fun swing to relax your child and make them comfortable, but some kids see it as scary and uncomfortable to use.

Age

There are toys designed for different ages, and you have to note the age specification when buying your child a toy. Else you might just buy one that your kid has either outgrown or isn’t ready to use yet. For instance, your 3-month-old may be happy to play with rattles, squeeze toys or plush animals, but your 2-year-old toddler may not find those interesting and would rather go for books with illustrations, puzzle sets or shape sorters. Furthermore, toys that are too advanced for your child may pose safety concerns, so always go for toys that match your little one’s age.

Child’s needs

Kids get distracted easily, and one of the ways to ensure they maintain focus is to give them sensory toys that can keep them calm, like fidget spinners. Apart from helping your child find their inner chill, fidget toys can also be helpful for children who are on the spectrum or are dealing with ADHD. If you’ve noticed that your baby isn’t as active as you expect, sensory toys can be beneficial, especially toys like the dancing ball toy, which can help them practice skills such as dancing and jumping.

What to look for in a quality sensory toy for babies

Comfort

Babies are known for their emotional bursts and one way to diminish them and bring quiet to your home is to always have toys like the sensory ball to calm them down. These toys are soft, flexible and colorful. Once you hand them to your child, you can see them become quiet in a matter of minutes.

Purpose

Toys are learning tools, and this is something you should also keep in mind when buying one. Whether to help your child identify colors, sound or texture, these toys’ designs have the same goal in mind. Toys like puzzles and books with illustrations improve language skills in toddlers, while squeeze toys, rattles or large rings improve hand-eye coordination in younger children.

Design

Babies will always love toys with eye-catching colors and soft textures, so you have to consider this when buying their toys. Colorful toys can help develop your baby’s cognitive function, while those with soft fabric can be an appealing tool when they need something to squeeze or munch. A toy with a simple design can also boost creativity in your child and allow them to use their imagination.

How much you can expect to spend on a sensory toy for babies

The price of sensory toys for babies starts from $13-$30, depending on the type you’re looking to buy and the age of your child.

Sensory toy for babies FAQ

What is the right age to introduce sensory toys?

A. Once your baby can open their hands and reach for things, you can start introducing sensory toys to aid their hand-eye coordination. Furthermore, when you notice that your child is teething, which is usually 4 to 6 months, you can also introduce toys like chewing toys. Overall, you should watch your child’s behavior and interaction with their environment to determine the type of sensory toys that they need.

How often should I replace my baby’s toys?

A. Watch your baby’s interaction with the toy to observe their interest level. Once you notice they seem bored with a particular toy, it’s time to change to something else. However, babies usually have a low attention span, so the most exciting toys may not hold their attention for so long. To solve this problem, always offer variety.

What’s the best sensory toy for babies to buy?

Top sensory toy for babies

Skip Hop Bandana Buddies

What you need to know: It is a combination of a soft toy and a teether toy that is ideal for sensory play and can be used at home or on the go.

What you’ll love: The toy is designed for multisensory play thanks to its multiple textures, patterns and sounds. It also comes with an easily detachable soft textured bandana teether that you can wear around your wrist and give to your child at any time.

What you should consider: When used as a bath time toy, some users complained that it doesn’t float well in water.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Top sensory toy for babies for the money

Fisher-Price Taco Tuesday Gift Set

What you need to know: This cute set of food-themed toys is a perfect choice for teething babies as it gives them something to nibble on while stimulating your baby’s tactile senses.

What you’ll love: It features a removable link and convenient loops to ensure your baby never misses out on playing with this set of delicious sensory fun toys. The toys also come with various exciting textures designed for sensory play and to enhance your baby’s sense of touch.

What you should consider: Some parents mentioned that it looked a lot smaller than they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

Sassy Discover the Senses Gift

What you need to know: This toy set is designed to provide your baby with hours of entertainment while stimulating their different senses.

What you’ll love: This set of toys can grow with your child as it is suitable for newborn babies as well as 3-year-olds. It features a bumpy ball that can develop your child’s fine motor skills; there is also a set of brightly colored multi-textured ring links that can engage your baby’s vision and sense of touch.

What you should consider: Some parents complained about the suction design as it tends to come off too easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ayotola O writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.