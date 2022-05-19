Which freezerless refrigerator is best?

Freezerless refrigerators aren’t just for the backrooms of restaurant kitchens. They can be a valuable asset at home, especially if you need to store enough food and drink to feed large groups, whether it be family or friends. They’re particularly good for those who hate shopping and like to stay fully stocked for long periods.

The best freezerless refrigerator is the KoolMore 29-Inch Stainless Steel Solid-Door Commercial Reach-In Refrigerator. It’s a professional-grade refrigerator that makes for an excellent at-home fridge, thanks to its adjustable temperature settings and shelving options.

What to know before you buy a freezerless refrigerator

Freezerless refrigerator types

There are three main types of freezerless refrigerators — compact, standard and built-in two-drawer.

Compact fridges focus more on storing drinks and would be ideal for dorm rooms or entertainment centers.

Size and capacity

Freezerless refrigerators are all about storage. However, you should carefully consider how much space you have for installation, as well as how much food you plan to store.

Size: Compare the dimensions of your prospective fridge to where you plan to put it. You should be able to open the door completely without hitting any walls. You also need to leave an inch or two of space around the back, sides and top for proper ventilation. Failing to do so will make the fridge work harder to operate and decrease its lifespan.

Compare the dimensions of your prospective fridge to where you plan to put it. You should be able to open the door completely without hitting any walls. You also need to leave an inch or two of space around the back, sides and top for proper ventilation. Failing to do so will make the fridge work harder to operate and decrease its lifespan. Capacity: Capacity can vary, even when you compare two fridges that are almost the exact same size. Compact models typically have 3-10 cubic feet of space while standard models have 15-20. In order to run most efficiently, you should keep it relatively full. It’s OK to have a little bit of empty space, but don’t buy a larger fridge than you need.

What to look for in a quality freezerless refrigerator

Adjustability

The best freezerless refrigerators have multiple aspects you can adjust to your needs. The most common one is fully adjustable shelving and drawers, as well as an adjustable temperature.

Alarms

Since freezerless refrigerators have more storage capacity, losing temperature is more of a risk than in a combo freezer/fridge. As such, the best freezerless refrigerators have one or more alarms to ensure you’re aware of any changes in the temperature.

Door alarms will go off if the door has been left open for too long.

How much you can expect to spend on a freezerless refrigerator

Freezerless refrigerators typically cost $400-$2,000-plus. Smaller, basic models generally cost less than $700, while larger basic models cost up to $1,000. Larger, more advanced fridges usually cost $1,000-$2,000, with the absolute best costing several thousand dollars.

Freezerless refrigerator FAQ

Are freezerless refrigerators more effective than freezer/refrigerator combos?

A. Yes. Freezerless refrigerators don’t have to work as hard because they only have to maintain one temperature in one section. That said, freezer/fridge combos are still more for the average home. If you have the space in a garage, for example, it might be worth adding a pair of freezer- and refrigerator-only appliances.

What does being Energy-Star certified mean?

A. Energy-Star certified freezerless refrigerators meet the energy usage guidelines set by the Environmental Protection Agency. Not all fridges have this certification, and using one without it will cost you more money in the long run.

Do freezerless refrigerators require any assembly?

A. Most freezerless refrigerators do require some assembly, but rarely anything complex. The most common assembly steps are attaching the door and handle, if it has one, as well as sliding in the shelves and drawers.

What’s the best freezerless refrigerator to buy?

Top freezerless refrigerator

KoolMore 29-Inch Stainless Steel Solid-Door Commercial Reach-In Refrigerator

What you need to know: There’s plenty of storage space, whether you own a small business or have a large family to feed.

What you’ll love: It has 19 cubic feet of interior space and comes with adjustable shelving so you can easily organize your food. It comes on casters, so it’s a breeze to move and reposition as needed. And you can use the digital control panel to finely tune the internal temperature.

What you should consider: It can generate quite a bit of noise. And since it’s designed for commercial use, the aesthetics might not match your kitchen decor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top freezerless refrigerator for the money

Danby 11-Cubic-Foot Apartment Refrigerator

What you need to know: This refrigerator has the space and price to be perfect for two-person households.

What you’ll love: It offers plenty of storage space for an excellent price. It operates quietly and is Energy Star-compliant. Plus, if you maintain it properly, this refrigerator will last for years. It comes in solid white or stainless steel with black accents.

What you should consider: There’s no door handle, so some may struggle to open it. A few customers reported occasional leaks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Kalamera 15-Inch Stainless Steel Beverage Refrigerator

What you need to know: It’s designed for use as a beverage fridge but is great for holding snacks, too.

What you’ll love: It’s compact and can hold up to 104 12-ounce cans. It runs quietly, and the stainless steel design is simple and clean. It has a temperature range of 32-41 degrees.

What you should consider: A few purchasers had issues with long-term durability, including problems with the handles and shelving. Others found it not to cool as much as expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

