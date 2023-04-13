Stop procrastinating and prepare for summer vacation now

Americans are notorious for not using up all of their paid vacation time. To make sure you get away for a little “you” time this year, think beyond your vision board and purchase that new swimsuit today. Once you own it, you’ll have to show it off. There’s one bestselling option from Amazon that shoppers claim is the most flattering. But since all tastes (and bodies) differ, consider these swimsuits to help make that dream getaway a reality.

In this article: Eomenie Women’s One-Piece Swimsuit, Hilor Women’s One-Piece One-Shoulder Swimsuit and Cocoship Women’s Vintage Sailor One-Piece Swimsuit.

What makes a swimsuit flattering?

There is no one swimsuit that is universally flattering for every body type. What works on a short torso might be the wrong look for a long torso. To get the most flattering swimsuit, you have to consider your body type. As a rule of thumb, you want to balance out your proportions. For instance, people with curvy hips may desire an attention-getting top so all the focus isn’t directed to the lower part of your body. An athletic build, on the other hand, might best be served by a swimsuit that creates the illusion of a shapelier figure.

More important than choosing the swimsuit that is “supposed” to be flattering is to pick one that makes you feel comfortable and confident. Attitude is much more provocative than style. Whatever you decide to wear this summer, don’t apologize. Own your look.

Amazon’s best women’s swimsuits

Eomenie Women’s One-Piece Swimsuit

Currently, this is the top-seller in Amazon’s “Women’s One-Piece Swimsuits” category. It is a criss-cross one-piece bathing suit with a tie closure. The ruched waist gives you both coverage and style, while the design offers comfortable support.

Hilor Women’s One-Piece One Shoulder Swimsuit

This one-piece swimsuit has an appealing asymmetrical off-the-shoulder style. It features a ruffle trim, soft bra padding and a tummy control mesh panel. This model runs small, so it’s best to size up.

Cocoship Women’s Vintage Sailor One-Piece Swimsuit

If you’re a fan of nostalgia, this vintage pin-up swimsuit features a bold black-and-white striped top with a slimming black bottom. The adjustable halter straps and drawstring closure provide a comfortable and secure fit. It’s also available in plus sizes.

Speedo One-Piece Girls Infinity Splice Swimsuit

This chlorine-resistant girl’s swimsuit has a pull-on closure and is made with pill-resistant fabric. The stylish swimsuit also features UPF 50+ protection to block up to 98% of the sun’s harmful rays.

Edelqual Women’s Tankini Swimsuit

For women who prefer a two-piece option, this pastel tankini is a winner. The ruffled top provides impressive coverage, while the fast-drying material makes it a skin-friendly option. Whether you’re going on a cruise or just lounging on the beach, this comfortable swimsuit will quickly become your favorite summer apparel.

Baleaf Women’s Athletic Training Swimsuit

This swimsuit is the equivalent of a little black dress. It’s basic yet elegant, making it suitable for a variety of water-related activities. The fully lined suit provides support while guarding against transparency. The built-in shelf bra has removable cups, and the shoulder straps are adjustable to provide a custom fit.

Other swimsuits worth checking out

This colorful side-tie bathing suit has just the type of understated style that will get you compliments.

If you have a passion for vintage styles, this striped tankini could be the perfect two-piece option for you.

For tastes that are a little more sophisticated, this monokini features an elegant high-neck plunge.

This eye-catching two-piece tankini features a gorgeous floral design and has a V-neck and keyhole details.

Curves are an asset. This wine-red swimsuit is another one of Amazon’s most flattering options.

