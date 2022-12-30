The new year is almost here, and many of us have decided this will be the year we get in shape. Still, this may have been the same resolution we had last year for some of us. Luckily, there’s no shortage of exciting, new fitness equipment to ensure that this year is different. If you’re looking to get in shape in 2023, following a fitness trend can be a fun way to get involved in a larger fitness movement, making it twice as easy to achieve your goals.

2023 fitness trends

Virtual classes: With the continued concerns surrounding COVID-19, many people are opting to stay away from crowded gyms. Luckily, brands like Peloton and Hydrow give people a new way to attend fitness classes without leaving their homes.

HIIT workouts: High-intensity interval training workouts are shaping a major fitness trend in 2023. This type of fitness involves alternating between intense cardiovascular workouts and light recovery workouts.

Wearable fitness technology: Wearable fitness trackers like the FitBit aren't necessarily new, but these devices are becoming more intuitive year over year. We recently saw numerous advancements in wearable fitness technology, and it's just the beginning.

Low-impact fitness: Many trainers are leaning toward low-impact fitness this year. Because most of us have been locked inside over the last year, many people might feel sore or stiff. Low-impact workouts focus on recovery, stretches and strength training that isn't hard on your body.

Mindset: Many fitness experts are leaning away from pushing people to physically exhaust themselves and shifting their focus toward training people to have a solid fitness mindset. People are learning that focusing on goal setting, motivation and mental health is as critical as how many pushups you can do.

Yoga: Yoga is nothing new, but people are leaning into this trend in 2023 to relieve stress and stay healthy without overexerting themselves. There are numerous affordable or free online classes for those that want to avoid crowds and several types of yoga equipment that make it more engaging.

2023 fitness equipment

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker

The Fitbit Charge 5 provides intuitive metrics that let you easily track your fitness progress. This affordable fitness tracker has a bright screen that can be seen in even the sunniest conditions. There’s no need to worry about your battery dying, as these devices can last up to seven days on a single charge. Some users found that the screen was too bright at night, and there isn’t a way to adjust this setting. Still, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a fan-favorite and one of FitBit’s best devices yet.

Hydrow Wave Rowing Machine

The Hydrow machine is an advanced fitness device that combines elements of a Peloton with a traditional rowing machine. This machine allows you to attend virtual classes, row in virtual bodies of water and track your progress with intuitive stats. For those motivated by competition, the Hydrow features leaderboards that allow you to see how you compare to other rowers. Hydrow’s ergonomic design means you won’t likely hurt yourself while using it.

THERABAND Latex Beginner Set

Resistance bands are perfect for getting short, low-intensity workouts throughout the day. The portability of these bands is hard to match, and users can easily adjust the intensity of their training. Additionally, resistance bands are ideal for people who want to work on their upper or lower bodies without breaking the bank. There are a few reports of these bands breaking after extended use, although the majority of them are highly durable.

NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle

If you’re interested in virtual classes and cardio workouts from home, the NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle may be what you need. This intuitive bike is nearly the same price as the original Peloton machine and comes with a 30-day trial of their paid subscription service. This durable bike can support up to 350 pounds, although some users felt the device was too heavy. Assembling the NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle is a breeze and you can choose from instructor-led lessons or virtual trail rides.

Mind Body Future Exercise Ball Chair

The Mind Body Fitness Exercise Ball Chair can be used at your desk while you work to get light workouts throughout the day. This exercise ball is ideal for people that want to incorporate stretches and low-intensity workouts into their fitness routine. Additionally, this ball is perfect for pregnant women that want to stay healthy during their pregnancy. This exercise ball comes with an Ebook, a foot pump, measuring tape, a spare air stopper plug and an inflatable base that keeps the ball from rolling while you exercise.

