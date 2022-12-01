Pokemon gift ideas

Pokemon has been a pop culture phenomenon since the early 1990s, and many fans from the ’90s still love Pokemon today. The Pokemon Company does an excellent job bringing in new fans as well, with a wide range of unique titles like Pokemon GO and plenty of titles aimed at younger children.

Whether the fan in your life is new to the world of Pokemon, or they’re a die-hard fan who has followed the show since the ’90s, you can’t go wrong with a Pokemon-themed gift.

The best Pokemon gifts

Pokemon games

Super Smash Bros

Video games are one of the cornerstones of the Pokemon brand, and nowadays, the selection is vast. The original Pokemon games were pixelated RPGs that allowed you to catch, train and battle hundreds of Pokemon. Since then, the Pokemon Company has updated and improved upon their classic RPG formula, and they’ve also created several original titles with their own unique styles of gameplay. Pokemon characters have even been featured in other popular gaming titles like Super Smash Bros.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield

Sword and Shield are the newest Pokemon titles to follow the classic RPG formula popularized in the ’90s. This title takes players to the Galar region, where they can catch 400 different species of Pokemon, including 89 that are brand new. Players can also battle and catch “gigantimax” Pokemon: a feature completely new to the series that turns Pokemon into a giant, alternate version of themselves.

New Pokemon Snap

Rather than battling and training, New Pokemon Snap allows players to observe and photograph Pokemon in their natural habitat. Team up with Professor Mirror to learn more about various species of Pokemon and the “lumina phenomenon” that seems to be causing some Pokemon to glow.

Pokken Tournament DX

Pokken allows players to play as Pokemon rather than their trainers and has robust online features and highly competitive gameplay. Rather than the turn-based battles popularized by other Pokemon titles, players find themselves throwing punches and using special powers in real time, much like Tekken or other popular platform fighter titles.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

This unique Pokemon title allows you to play as and befriend a range of different Pokemon. Your starter is chosen for you based on your personality: an exciting feature that most players enjoy. The graphics resemble a watercolor painting, giving the game a unique look distinctly different from other Pokemon games.

Pokemon clothing and accessories

Pokemon has become more than just a television and video game franchise: it’s now a popular fashion statement. Pokemon clothing and accessories remain trendy even today, and the Pokemon Company has partnered with big names like Levi’s, Adidas and Bape to give fans plenty of options.

Gengar Big Face Shirt

Pikachu might be Pokemon’s mascot, but Gengar is another fan favorite, especially when it comes to Pokemon clothing. This simple but stylish shirt features a purple outline of the popular ghost Pokemon and comes in five different colors.

Pokemon Kids’ Quartz Watch with Plastic Strap

This flashy quartz watch features three fan-favorites from Generation One: Charmander, Bulbasaur and Pikachu. In addition to keeping time, this Pokemon watch has a cool light show that kids can trigger at the push of a button.

Pokemon cards

Pokemon cards are likely one of the first things that come to mind when you think about Pokemon. Many fans collect the cards, even if they don’t play the trading card game. Pokemon cards have changed significantly over the last 20 years and now feature special collector’s edition cards with unique borders and designs. If you’re buying a gift for a Pokemon mega-fan, trading cards are definitely worth your consideration.

Pokemon TCG: Sword And Shield Battle Styles Booster Box

This sealed box contains 36 packs of cards from the Pokemon Sword and Shield series, with 10 cards in each pack. If the Pokemon fan in your life hasn’t opened a booster pack in a while, they’re sure to enjoy the excitement of cracking open pack after pack, hoping to get a rare card.

Pokemon Shining Fates Pikachu V Box Set

This set includes an oversized Pikachu card with stunning holographic art that seems to shine brighter than a standard holographic card. A regular-sized Pikachu card and four sealed booster packs are included as well, making it a perfect gift for Pikachu fans.

Pokemon TCG: Inteleon VMAX League Battle Deck

If you know someone interested in learning to play the Pokemon trading card game, you can’t go wrong with a starter deck. Starter decks include everything a player needs to get started, and the Inteleon VMAX League Battle Deck even includes six damage counters, a strategy guide and two powerful “VMAX” cards.

