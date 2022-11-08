Best stocking stuffer ideas
As the holiday season approaches, thoughts turn to family visits, indulgent treats, and of course, the challenge of gift-giving. Stocking stuffers, despite their small size, pose a significant obstacle for many. While there is no shortage of inexpensive toys and gadgets to choose from, it can be difficult to parse the quality items from those that aren’t worth buying. The following list of highly rated stocking stuffers offers some budget-friendly choices for everyone from movie fans to kitchen baristas â€” there are even ideas for your pets.
In this article: Theragun Mini Handheld Electric Massage Gun, Kids Against Maturity: Card Game for Kids and Families and Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera.
Under $10
PopSockets: Phone Grip with Expanding Kickstand
This handy accessory, available in a classy marble finish, makes any smartphone safer to hold and use. It sticks to the back of the device where it also serves as a kickstand for easy video watching.
Funko Pop Star Wars: The Mandalorian â€” Mandalorian Flying With The Child
Your favorite “Star Wars” fan can bring the adventures of Mando to their office, game room or shelf with this figure that portrays the titular bounty hunter with Grogu in tow. Its base is a semitransparent cloud of jetpack flame.
From festive, sprinkled birthday cake to luxurious oatmeal or eucalyptus, this bath bomb comes in seven scents and is perfect for anyone who treats their bathtub as an oasis. Made of natural ingredients, they’re safe for kids and adults alike.
Kids Preferred Let’s Count Soft Book: “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”
A great gift for new parents, this book features crinkly pages, a squeaker, a teething corner and a clip for on-the-go fun. It’s all presented in author Eric Carle’s charming art style.
Available in 13 colors, this fidget toy features hinged plastic cubes that can be manipulated, clicked and reconfigured with one hand. A stress reliever for students or anyone who finds fidgeting to be therapeutic.
Utopia Care 15-Piece Manicure Set
With its assortment of clippers, scissors, files and other tools, this manicure set is great for travelers or anyone who takes pride in well-kept nails. It all packs tightly into a travel case and the set is available in seven color combinations.
Kids Made Modern Giant Crazy Multicolor Crayon
This giant crayon features all the shades in a 64-count box smashed into one. The tip can color small areas, while the side quickly adds a rainbow pattern to larger areas. It’s perfect for kids ages 3 and up and is easier for children still developing their motor skills to hold. Sold by Macy’s
House of the Dragon Premier Bookmark
Fans of HBO’s hit new show “House of the Dragon” will love keeping track of their reading with this themed bookmark. It has a slim design that fits easily into most books, and the durable material can last for years. It also has a matching gold and black tassel. Sold by Amazon
Charter Club Women’s Holiday Crew Socks
These fun holiday-themed crew socks make an excellent stocking stuffer for nearly anyone. They’re made of a machine-washable acrylic/polyester blend and come in a dozen fun holiday patterns, including cats wearing Santa hats and gingerbread men. Sold by Macy’s
This striking journal features 176 pages of acid-free paper, perfect for writing, sketching or journaling. It has a vegan leather cover with a tree design and sturdy book-style binding to keep it intact. It also has an elastic closure to keep the contents secure. Sold by Amazon
This version of the classic UNO card game features durable, waterproof cards perfect for playing at the beach or pool. The set comes with a clip to keep the cards together and secure them to a bag or backpack for taking them on the go.
Other great gifts under $10
- Hilarity ensues with “Triple Tongue Twisters,” a card game for kids, teens and adults.
- “The Book of Terribly Awesome Dad Jokes” provides pun practitioners of all ages with plenty of new material.
- This set of 24 gel pens will keep artists of all ages creating daily.
- This unique spice pen lets home baristas draw intricate designs on their lattes.
- Shed some light on the subject with this ultra-bright LED flashlight.
- This personalized embroidered keychain can be used as a luggage tag or clipped onto just about anything.
- This Burt’s Bees gift set includes cleansing cream, body lotion, hand salve, foot cream, and lip balm.
- This book of “Difficult Riddles for Smart Kids” will help to occupy the child genius in your family.
- Kids love this classic Magic 8 Ball Toy because it can answer simple yes or no questions by turning it upside down.
- The Dr. Teal’s Restore and Replenish Pink Himalayan Sea Salt Scrub is a perfect stocking stuffer for anyone who enjoys home spa nights.
- These glow-in-the-dark stars can decorate any ceiling or wall and even come with a constellation map for kids to recreate in their room.
- This Body Shop Berry Bath Blend contains vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals to hydrate and nourish the skin and has a fruity scent to make bath time an aromatherapy experience.
- The AvoSeedo Avocado Tree Growing Kit makes it easy to grow an avocado tree from the pit of any avocado â€” even for those who don’t have a green thumb.
- Help the amateur chef in your life keep track of their cooking times with this adorable owl-shaped kitchen timer.
From $10-$50
Kids Against Maturity: Card Game for Kids and Families
This card game features hilarious jokes and language that the whole family can enjoy, provided that they share the same sense of humor. It includes more than 600 cards and makes a great gift for a child or parent.
Magnetic Wristband Tool Holder
Once your favorite tinkerer spends a day working with this magnetic wristband, they won’t know how they lived without it. It keeps screws, nuts, bolts and small hardware within reach and can be adjusted to fit.
This convenient device plugs into a TV’s HDMI port and provides access to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and more in brilliant 4K resolution. It includes a remote that can listen to voice commands via Alexa.
This kit includes a comb, beard lube, beard conditioner and beard wash. Everything one needs to stay crisp, clean and dapper all year long.
Hot Wheels 1:64 Scale RC Racing Car
This tiny RC car can be used on or off its included track. Choose from a variety of race car designs or Tesla’s Cybertruck.
These gloves are made from merino wool, which is known for its softness, moisture-wicking and thermoregulating properties. Touchscreen-compatible, these gloves are great for everything from trips to the grocery store to snowy outdoor fun.
Colgate Hum Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit
With its app connectivity and customizable settings, this electric toothbrush will enhance anyone’s smile. It tracks brushing frequency, duration and coverage to provide instructions on how to brush better.
Treat someone you care about to a trip to the spa in their own home with this set of six shower steamers. Placing one in the corner of the shower releases calming vapors in either peach, vanilla, eucalyptus, grapefruit or lemon scent.
With this affordable drone, you can gift high-flying technology without breaking the bank. It features an HD camera and includes a controller that connects to a smartphone.
Casio Men’s Vintage Calculator Watch
Casio’s legendary calculator watch has never gone out of style. Whether you’re gifting it to a fan of “Stranger Things” or just someone who enjoys a vintage look, this watch is a must-have.
Marvel Comics Infinity Gauntlet and Six Infinity Stones Enamel Lapel Pins
Give them control of the universe with this set of Infinity Stone lapel pins. They can select a stone to choose their abilities for the evening or even tack on the Infinity Gauntlet itself.
Ucanbe Professional 86-Color Eyeshadow Palette with 15 Makeup Brushes
From smokey eyes to glitter and glam, this makeup kit makes any look possible. Choose from a set that includes brilliant colors or a more subdued nude palette.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
This lightweight liquid blush gives the skin a soft, healthy flush that always looks natural. It comes in more than 10 shades and is available in both matte and dewy finishes. It can last all day, even on oily skin.
There’s Been a Murder Collaborative Card Game
This easy-to-learn game calls for players to work together to determine who the murderer is. It’s suitable for three to eight players ages 14 and up. The game is different each time, too, so it’s ideal for repeat play.
Bodum Bistro Electric Milk Frother
Anyone who enjoys making their own coffee drinks will love this electric milk frother. It’s compact enough to fit on most counters and features built-in cord storage. It can heat and froth up to one cup at a time.
These glamorous sunglasses have a classic cat-eye shape and gray tortoise shell frames. The smoke gray lenses match the frames for a twist on the usual black or amber. They’re also scratch-resistant and offer 100% UVA/UVB protection.
Village Candle Christmas Spice Large Glass Apothecary Jar Scented Candle
This large scented candle features notes of cinnamon, clove and nutmeg that make the house smell like Christmas cookies are in the oven. It’s made of premium paraffin wax and contains high-quality fragrance oils for a long-lasting scent. It can burn for up to 170 hours.
Cooper’s Cask Coffee Bourbon and Whiskey Barrel Aged Coffee
The coffee aficionado in your life will appreciate this set of four whiskey barrel-aged coffees. It contains a Malt Whiskey Aged Sumatra, Rye Whiskey Aged Ethiopian, Kentucky Bourbon Aged Colombian and a Thomas Tew Rum Aged Rwanda. Each bag contains four ounces.
This super-soft, smooth satin pillowcase helps prevent the friction that can lead to frizzy hair, fine lines and wrinkles. It can fit nearly all standard-size pillows and features a convenient zipper closure.
Carhartt Men’s Knit Cuffed Beanie
This 100% cotton beanie is perfect for anyone who spends time outdoors in cold weather. It has a stretchy rib knit construction that’s comfortable and breathable. It also comes in more than 30 colors.
Zulay Garlic Press Rocker with Silicone Peeler and Scraper Set
Home cooks will appreciate this stainless steel garlic press that easily presses garlic with a rocking motion. It also comes with a garlic peeler and a scraping tool for removing the garlic from the press.
Philosophy Amazing Grace Fragranced Body Care Stocking Stuffer Gift Set
This two-piece set includes a mini body cream and three-in-one shampoo, bath and shower gel in Philosophy’s classic Amazing Grace fragrance. The smaller sizes are also perfect for travel or the gym.
Other great gifts from $10-$50
- Fun for ages 7 and up, Sleeping Queens is an easy-to-learn card game the whole family can enjoy â€” it even gives children some math practice.
- For a cuddly surprise, this set of six 2-inch mini Squishmallows is perfect if you have more than one child’s stocking to fill.
- Everyone needs at least one high-quality multitool.
- This “Game of Thrones” music box is sure to charm any fan of the series.
- Keep your friends and family safe on the road with this affordable dash cam.
- If you know someone who spends a lot of time behind the wheel, consider this heated travel mug.
- This minimalist wallet is perfect if you know someone who needs to cut down on their pocket bulk.
- Hogwarts fans will love this “Harry Potter” journal, perfect for shopping lists as well as magic spells.
- For those who like their coffee on the dark side, this Darth Vader mug will start their morning off right.
- Movie fans will roar with delight when they unearth this “Jurassic Park” Welcome Kit full of collectibles from the original film.
- You can program this 8-inch LCD Digital Photo Frame to create a slideshow.
- “Harry Potter” fans will love this “Harry Potter” Magical Minis Set that features the crew.
- These cozy, fuzzy fleece socks can keep even the coldest feet comfy and warm this winter.
- This mini L’Occitane Hand Cream is available in five scents, which absorb quickly and lock moisture in all day.
- These SpaLife Holiday Treats Facial Masks are perfect for loved ones who enjoy at-home spa nights.
- Tea drinkers will love this adorable silicone infuser shaped like a manatee for brewing their favorite loose-leaf teas.
- The Laneige Lip Glowy Balm can banish dry, cracked lips while providing a slight tint to the lips.
$50 and up
Give the gift of Alexa with Amazon’s Echo smart speaker. Now in its fourth generation, the Echo is smaller and more fully featured than ever.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
Available in five colors, this instant camera prints photos as soon as they’re taken. Perfect for anyone who loves all things vintage, it puts a modern twist on retro technology.
Sold by Amazon
Your favorite tech enthusiast will find a lot to enjoy in this tablet from Amazon. Featuring a full HD touch display and up to 64 gigabytes of memory, this tablet can browse the web, play games, stream video and respond to voice commands with Alexa.
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
For the person in your life who never stops moving, this tracker from FitBit will keep them up to speed on their fitness and let them look good doing it. It connects to the FitBit app and can keep tabs on everything from daily steps to sleep habits.
Apple’s AirPods Pro provide immersive spatial audio and noise canceling, making them the go-to option for music and podcast lovers. They come with a sleek charging case and connect seamlessly with all Apple devices.
Theragun Mini Handheld Electric Massage Gun
Give the gift of wellness with this percussive deep-tissue massager. From professional athletes to anyone who experiences stiffness and discomfort, Theragun’s massagers provide relief for sore muscles and tension.
Godiva Assorted Wrapped Chocolate Santa Gift Boxes, Set of Six
Chocolate connoisseurs are sure to appreciate this Santa-shaped gift box loaded with eight milk and dark chocolate truffles. This set of six boxes can stuff multiple stockings, so no sweet tooth will be left behind.
Sold by Macy’s
Small enough to fit in the palm of a hand, this mini projector connects to a media source via HDMI and throws the image onto a wall or screen. It can be used with video game consoles, DVD players and even smartphones with the use of an adapter.
Sold by Amazon
Armani Beauty Two-Piece Acqua di Gioia Eau de Parfum Holiday Gift Set
Fans of Armani’s classic Acqua di Gioia fragrance, which features notes of lemon, jasmine and cedarwood, will love this holiday gift set. It includes 1-ounce and 0.5-ounce bottles of the eau de parfum. The smaller size is perfect for travel or taking on the go.
Belkin MagSafe Compatible Car Phone Magnetic Charging Mount
This magnetic car mount is compatible with iPhone 12, 13 and 14 series devices, allowing for wireless charging. The sturdy vent clip fits most cars, while the high-quality magnet ensures the phone stays secure during any trip. It also has a cable-management system to keep cords out of the way.
Michael Kors Mercer Small Coin Purse
This stylish coin purse is made of 100% full-grain leather and features striking gold-tone metal hardware. It has a back slit pocket, two credit card slots, an ID window and a zippered closure at the top. It’s available in more than 12 colors.
This streaming stick is faster and more powerful than Roku’s previous models, so it’s a perfect stocking stuffer for loved ones who enjoy binging their favorite TV shows and catching up on the latest movies. It’s easy to set up, too, because it plugs into the back of any compatible TV.
Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator
The outdoor adventurer in your life will get plenty of use from this durable handheld navigator. It runs on easy-to-replace AA batteries that provide a 25-hour battery life. It’s also waterproof to IPX7 standards, protecting it from rain and splashing.
Other great gifts for $50 and up
- This pack of four Apple AirTags will ensure that your friend or family member never loses track of their belongings.
- This tiny, waterproof Bluetooth speaker from JBL keeps the jams pumping with high-quality audio.
- Keep them in the game with this lightweight gaming mouse featuring LED lighting and nine buttons.
- This Ring doorbell camera will give them peace of mind and let them always know who is at the door.
- These battery-powered heated socks are the perfect winter present.
- This portable power bank with four USB ports makes a practical gift for anyone who enjoys using their devices.
- These Lands’ End Women’s EZ Touchscreen Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves are made from 100% high-quality leather, but they’re still touchscreen-compatible.
- The Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer is completely wireless and Bluetooth-connected, allowing for remote food monitoring.
- The Marc Jacobs Three-Piece Daisy Pen Spray Gift Set contains three travel-friendly Daisy eau de toilette spray bottles.
- This Kate Spade Women’s Mixed Dot Oblong Scarf is made of viscose and embellished with a stylish dot pattern. It can be worn as a wrap, too.
Great stocking stuffers for pets
Greenies Anytime Bites Blueberry Soft and Chewy Dog Treats
These soft treats are made with natural ingredients and contain many vitamins and other nutrients your pet needs. Still, they have a tasty blueberry flavor your dog will love. They’re easy to digest and contain only 15 calories per treat, too.
Temptations MixUps Surfers’ Delight Soft and Crunchy Cat Treat
These unique cat treats have a crunchy outside and soft inside that your pet will enjoy. They’re 100% nutritionally complete, too, so they’re excellent for adult cats. The tuna, shrimp and salmon flavor is a favorite of even the most discerning cats.
Zuke’s Mini Naturals Holiday Trees Turkey and Cranberry Recipe Dog Treats
Get your dog in the holiday spirit with these festive treats. They contain turkey as the main ingredient and real cranberries, so they offer an all-natural formula. The soft, chewy texture is also a favorite of many dogs.
Kong Holiday Cat Active Curlz Cat Toys
These holiday-themed toys can provide hours of play for your cat. The spiral shape encourages your pet’s hunting instincts, and the fun, bright colors attract plenty of attention. They also contain catnip to make them truly irresistible.
Other great stocking stuffers for pets
- Make holiday memories that will last for years with this Pearhead Pawprints Dog and Cat Hanging Keepsake Ornament.
- These Blue Buffalo Holiday Santa Snacks have a delicious oatmeal cinnamon flavor and crunchy texture that dogs love.
Contributing authors: Derek Walborn and Jennifer Blair.
