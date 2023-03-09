Researchers recently studied 40 years’ worth of dresses worn by Academy Awards winners; here’s what they found

From “Best Actress” to “Best Dressed,” the Oscars have become an annual tradition. This Sunday, Mar. 12, millions of viewers will tune in to watch the awards ceremony. Each year, winning actors make headlines not only for their spectacular acting, but also for their outfits.

But could those two be connected? That’s what researchers from Dalston Mills Fabrics tried to find out. After examining the winners of the “Best Actress” and “Best Supporting Actress” categories, they’ve recently published a list of the luckiest dress colors to wear at the Academy Awards.

What are the luckiest Oscars dress colors?

Black: There was one standout winner regarding the colors of red carpet dresses. Black is the color of choice worn by 33% of Oscar-winning actresses, making it the luckiest color to wear at the Academy Awards. Considering the versatility and timeless nature of the little black dress, this may not come as a surprise. In fact, “Best Actress” category winner Frances McDormand wore a classic variation of this style in 2021. Other actresses have taken a more interesting take on black, such as Cher’s iconic 1988 sheer, bedazzled gown.

There was one standout winner regarding the colors of red carpet dresses. Black is the color of choice worn by 33% of Oscar-winning actresses, making it the luckiest color to wear at the Academy Awards. Considering the versatility and timeless nature of the little black dress, this may not come as a surprise. In fact, “Best Actress” category winner Frances McDormand wore a classic variation of this style in 2021. Other actresses have taken a more interesting take on black, such as Cher’s iconic 1988 sheer, bedazzled gown. Gold: After black, gold is the most prominent color of winning actresses. Emma Stone notably won the best actress role in “La La Land” while wearing a gold dress with a fringed skirt. According to Dalston Mills Fabric, gold is also the luckiest color to wear during the 21st century.

After black, gold is the most prominent color of winning actresses. Emma Stone notably won the best actress role in “La La Land” while wearing a gold dress with a fringed skirt. According to Dalston Mills Fabric, gold is also the luckiest color to wear during the 21st century. White: Next up on the list is white. Like black, white is known for its classic elegance and ability to complement most occasions. White was also the chosen color of Laura Dern, who won her first Oscar wearing a white dress in 2020 and Audrey Hepburn’s Givenchy gown in 1954.

Other honorable mentions are blue, green and pink, making the list with a lesser yet significant portion of winning Oscar dresses.

Luck doesn’t count for anything, however. The 2022 Oscars actresses, Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose, won their Oscar categories wearing purple and red, respectively. So while you may want to consider a cute white cocktail dress or gold mermaid gown to enhance your fortune, it’s still important to wear what works best for your style preferences.

Best Oscars-inspired dresses in lucky colors

Calvin Klein Solid Sheath

This chic Calvin Klein dress contains all the essentials required for a traditional "little black dress": a flattering silhouette, high-quality fabrics and a modest hem that falls above the knees. Pair it with gold accessories to add a bit of extra luck to your look.

Sold by Amazon

Miusol Floral Maxi Dress

This is a delicate and feminine dress fitted with a floral illusion neckline. The silky fabric and draped skirt soften the black colors for a beautiful springtime design.

Sold by Amazon

Ever-Pretty One-Shoulder Evening Gown

This gorgeous gown pairs a solid black theme and bold, draped sleeve for a dramatic red-carpet look. The floor-length skirt will add a dramatic flair as you walk along in your chosen pair of heels.

Sold by Amazon

MUXXN Elegant Mermaid Dress

If you're searching for a more subtle take on a gold dress, look no further than this champagne-colored mermaid gown. It features a hidden zipper, modest neckline, and sateen fabric that shimmers beautifully under warm lights.

Sold by Amazon

PrettyGuide Gatsby Evening Dress

With a gold base and black sequins, this elegant Gatsby dress combines the Oscars' luckiest dress colors. The maxi hem and vintage patterning are reminiscent of the classic 1920s, making it an excellent choice for those who enjoy vintage themes.

Sold by Amazon

Miss Ord Evening Gown

The elegant Miss Ord gown features an open-shoulder neckline and subdued gold sequins. The inside is sewn with cotton, complementing your body's natural shape while remaining breathable.

Sold by Amazon

Alex Evenings Halter Sheath

From business events to outdoor weddings, this sheath has a versatile style that suits most formal occasions. Embedded gems on the halter neckline add sparkle to the dress.

Sold by Amazon

Berydress Long Evening Dress

Though blue may not have made the top three of Oscar colors, this is a high-quality gown with a timeless silhouette. It offers a halter neckline and curve-hugging materials to keep you fashionable all night.

Sold by Amazon

