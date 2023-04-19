You always want to dress to impress on a date, but when you’re going out to dinner, there seems to be a little more pressure to look your best. Whether you’re headed to a five-star restaurant or just your favorite burger joint, a dinner date usually requires a little more polish.

If you’re unsure what to wear to dinner with your significant other, check out these fabulous looks that are sure to impress.

Best dinner date tops

Van Heusen Men’s Regular Fit Dress Shirt

This classic dress shirt looks great under a sports jacket or blazer but also works well on its own. It’s made of a cotton/polyester blend and has a regular fit with plenty of room in the shoulders, chest and waist. Its button-down collar offers a more casual look.

Romwe Women’s Scalloped Cut V-Neck Top

This short-sleeved mock-neck top features a scalloped edge along the neckline and sleeves for a fun, flirty look. It has a slim cut, but the stretchy polyester blend fabric ensures a comfortable fit. It comes in nine colors.

Land’s End Men’s Fine-Gauge Cashmere V-Neck Sweater

This sophisticated cashmere sweater will definitely impress your next dinner date. It features a fine-gauge cashmere yarn for a super-soft feel, with a flattering V-neck and ribbed hem and cuffs. You can choose from 18 colors.

Soly Hux Women’s Satin Button-Down Shirt

This sexy polyester blouse has a silk-like feel, but it’s much easier to care for. It has a button front, wide collar and button cuffs to give it a polished look, and can be worn tucked in or loose. It comes in 57 colors and patterns.

Best dinner date bottoms

Van Heusen Men’s Slim-Fit Flex Flat Front Pants

These comfortable dress pants are made of a polyester/spandex blend that wears well and is easy to clean. You don’t have to worry if you indulge on your dinner date, either, because the waistband can stretch up to 1 1/2 inches. The pants come in seven colors.

Grace Karin Elastic Waist Pleated Chiffon Skirt

With a stretchy elastic waist, this striking chiffon skirt is comfortable and easy to wear. It has a midi-length hem and is fully lined to prevent show-through. You can choose from 32 patterns and colors, including red and bright pink.

Rafaella Curvy Fit Women’s Gabardine Bootcut Dress Pants

These smart-looking pants are made of a polyester blend, with a slightly flared bootcut leg to flatter your figure. They have belt loops and a classic zipper fly with double-button closure. The pants offer a stretch that makes them comfortable and helps them keep their shape.

Goodthreads Men’s Slim-Fit Washed Comfort Stretch Chino

These slim-fit chinos are perfect for a casual date night look. They’re cut slim through the thigh and taper down but contain spandex to ensure they’re comfortable. They come in 15 fun colors.

Best dinner date jackets

Haggar Active Series Classic Fit Gabardine Blazer

You can look polished and put together for your date with this gabardine blazer. Made of polyester, it’s moisture-wicking to keep you comfortable all night. Featuring a two-button closure and notched lapel, it comes in black, blue and navy.

Best dinner date dress

Merokeety Sleeveless Lace Floral Cocktail Dress

This sexy lace dress is perfect for a dinner date when you want to impress. It has a flattering knee-length hem and seam at the waist to help accentuate your curves. It comes in 19 colors, including classic black.

Best dinner date shoes and accessories

Nine West Flax Women’s Leather Pumps

These classic leather pumps, available in nine colors, can work with nearly any dinner date outfit. They have 3 1/2-inch stiletto heels and a pointed toe to help elongate the look of your legs. They also have a padded footbed to keep your feet comfortable all night.

Mofri Men’s Dress Shoes

These classic Oxford dress shoes are made of high-quality synthetic leather and feature durable laces, so you can wear them for many date nights. Their padded latex insole is breathable and sweat-absorbent, ensuring your feet are comfortable all night.

Jane Stone Fashion Statement Collar Necklace

This colorful bib necklace is the perfect finishing touch to many date night looks. The chain is made of a lead-free, nickel-free zinc alloy with a gold-tone finish, so it’s safe for even sensitive skin. The bib also has a fan shape, with the colored enamel pieces arranged in a gradient design.

Tiemart Solid Color Pocket Square

Tuck this silk-like polyester pocket square into your blazer or suit jacket to add a pop of color to your dinner date outfit. It has rolled, finished edges that give it a polished look and comes in 22 colors, including burgundy, dark purple and royal blue.

