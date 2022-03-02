Which jorts are best?

Jorts first started trending back in the 1960s, but they recently regained popularity in the realm of fashion. They’re the perfect blend of denim jeans and shorts, which makes them perfect for warm-weather days, especially if you’re heading to the beach or spending the day downtown. If you’re looking for loose-fitting, casual jorts, check out Lee Men’s Carpenter Jean Short.

What to know before you buy jorts

Denim type

Denim is a reliable, sturdy fabric with a twill weave. It’s commonly found in jeans, jackets and jean shorts. There are multiple types of denim, including:

Unwashed denim: Sometimes called raw denim, this is neither treated nor washed after dyeing it. It is prone to shrink in the first wash.

Acid-washed denim: This type is soaked in chlorine or enzyme wash and scrubbed with a pumice stone. It's soft and has a faded look.

Rigid denim: This type is durable and doesn't have much elasticity.

Colored denim: The fabric is dyed or tinted to give the denim its final color.

Crushed denim: This type looks permanently crushed due to its weave.

Stretch denim: Combined with lycra or spandex, this option is stretchier than others.

Polycore denim: A mix of cotton and polyester, polycore denim is usually wrinkle-resistant, semi-absorbent and sturdy.

Waxed reverse denim: This denim type is treated to make the item water-resistant.

Texture

Similar to jeans, jorts’ texture varies depending on how the manufacturing. Hard-washed denim is among the softest types and is denim washed in hot water. Another option that’s nearly as soft is stonewashed denim. Worn-in jorts are also softer and less stiff than new ones. However, you can still buy new ones with the worn-in look and feel.

Styling

There are a few ways to wear jorts and still look fashionable. First, they should end just above the knees. Anything longer will look like you chose the wrong size jeans. Next, they should be tapered as opposed to wide since this will flatter your waist, hips and legs better. The color and denim type are up to you.

For the top, there are a few good options. Jorts look good when paired with a simple T-shirt or polo. Avoid wearing anything too formal, or you’ll end up with a mismatched style. Along with this, don’t wear denim with denim. In other words, skip the jean jacket if you have either jean shorts or jeans. As for the shoes, a pair of white sneakers is fine.

What to look for in quality jorts

Size

Jorts come in men’s and women’s sizes. That said, here are the measurements you’ll need when choosing the right size for you:

Inseam: Lay out a pair of shorts you already own and measure the length from the crotch to the bottom of the leg. If you prefer, wear the shorts first and ask someone to measure for you.

Lay out a pair of shorts you already own and measure the length from the crotch to the bottom of the leg. If you prefer, wear the shorts first and ask someone to measure for you. Waist and hips: Starting from the level of your belly button, wrap a tape measurer around your waist to determine this dimension.

The waist is the most important measurement with jorts since the length can vary based on preference. Not all brands have the same sizing standards, so check for their specific size chart.

For instance, Lee jorts range from size 26 to 42 and use separate calculations for the waist and the hips. Wrangler Authentics, meanwhile, has sizes ranging from small to plus-size and bases its sizes on either the waist or waist and hips.

Fit

When it comes to fit, there are multiple options, including:

Relaxed fit: sits at the waist and is roomy at the thighs and seat

Loose fit: similar to relaxed fit but with looser

Regular fit: sit just below the waist and have a more standard fit

Straight fit: have a somewhat tailored look but are not slim-fitting

Slim fit: sit below the waist and are tighter at the thigh and seat

Some brands, such as Levi’s, have their own fit for different jean shorts and jeans.

Stretchiness

Jean shorts range from stiff to mildly stretchy. A lot of this depends on the percentage of spandex or lycra. For more stretch and extra mobility, go with a higher percentage.

Utility

If you want utility, look for pockets. Most jean shorts will have two deep front pockets and two shallower back pockets. Some have an extra pocket at the side as well.

Closure

The closure type is the same as that found in jeans. Most jean shorts have a zipper and a single button at the top to fully secure them.

How much you can expect to spend on jorts

Most jorts cost around $20-$45.

Jorts FAQ

When did they first go out of style?

A. They were popular for many years but started going out of style around 2010 or so. Only recently have they begun trending again.

Are Daisy Dukes, jorts and cutoff shorts the same thing?

A. Daisy Dukes are a type of jean shorts, but not all jean shorts are Daisy Dukes. Along with this, cutoff shorts are jeans that have been cut. Jorts are designed that way and have a proper hem.

What are the best jorts to buy?

Top jorts

Lee Men’s Carpenter Jean Short

What you need to know: These jean shorts have a loose fit, are stylish and are comfortable for all-day wear.

What you’ll love: They come in five colors, including original stone, quartz stone and retro stone. The five pockets add a lot of utility. They’re also durable and resistant to abrasions.

What you should consider: The two front pockets are a little big and can make them look slightly frumpy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top jorts for the money

Wrangler Authentics Men’s Comfort Flex Waistband Jean Short

What you need to know: These stonewashed jean shorts have a relaxed fit that doesn’t restrict movement and makes them comfortable for casual use.

What you’ll love: With 2% Spandex, they are stretchy and breathable. They also feature five pockets, four of which are deep enough for a wallet, phone or your hands, and one meant for smaller items such as a pocket watch.

What you should consider: They run large in the crotch and waist, so consider sizing down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wrangler Men’s Rugged Wear Big & Tall Relaxed-Fit Short

What you need to know: This relaxed fit option is perfect for those with a larger frame and who don’t want to feel restricted.

What you’ll love: They come with five pockets, each of which is reinforced with double-stitching. They’re 100% cotton and breathable. Plus, they feature a U-fit crotch for additional comfort.

What you should consider: The denim is on the heavier side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

