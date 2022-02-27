Which USB lamp is best?

A USB lamp is capable of solving two problems at once: illuminating your room and charging all of your necessary devices. With a reliable USB lamp, you can rest easy at night while having your phone, computer or tablet at a convenient arm’s reach. Gone are the days where you have to reach behind the headboard to plug in your devices to the only outlet on the wall. With USB lamps becoming the norm, it is essential to be aware of several things before committing to your next bedside companion. The BesLowe Industrial Touch Control Table Lamps is a top pick for its aesthetic appeal and bright bulbs that are included.

What to know before you buy a USB lamp

Size

All USB lamps are not created equally. Just like traditional bedroom lamps, USB lamps come in a variety of sizes, and it is an important factor worth considering when purchasing the right one for your room. This depends on where you intend to place your USB lamp: Do you want to use it as a bedside lamp? If this is the case, do you have a bedside table large enough for the light? Do you want the room to place something like a book on the table, or will the lamp be enough?

Lighting range

Just like size, not all USB lamp ranges are the same. Some lights are brighter than others, and the lighting radius of a lamp can influence whether you need to purchase more than one. It is important to note that lighting range is also determined by the bulb the lamp utilizes and the color of the light.

Color

Some lamps come with shades that diffuse light, affecting the color of the light. Some LED-powered lamps come with touchpad options that can influence the quality and color of the light. Brighter colors like white and blue tend to be brighter and harsher, where colors like orange and yellow tend to be warmer and more inviting.

What to look for in a quality USB lamp

USB ports

A majority of USB lamps come with an average of two USB ports. However, this varies depending on the type of lamp. Some USB lamps have only one USB port, while others have three or more. This is often dependent on the size of the light, allowing for more or fewer places for ports to reside.

Style

USB lamps fit into every room aesthetic. Whether you are looking for a more traditional, box-shaped lamp or a more contemporary LED desk lamp, there are kinds that suit everyone’s tastes. There are even lamps designed to fit either retro or vintage styles, such as lamps that give off a somewhat industrial look with Edison light bulbs.

Settings

Some USB lamps come with a simple switch and one light setting. Some others come with several lighting options that can change both colors and brightness. Once more, deciding which choice is right for you will boil down to necessity, whether you want a lamp purely for illuminating large spaces or lamps with more specialized options for doing things like reading, watching TV or acting as a nightlight.

How much you can expect to spend on a USB lamp

The most affordable USB lamps cost less than $30 and generally come with one lighting setting and one or two USB ports. Mid-range USB lamps will cost between $30 and $60 and will come in a large variety of styles, ranging from desk LED lamps to more traditional, shaded lamps. The most expensive USB lamps will cost more than $60 and come with extra features or specific aesthetic designs, such as metal frames and industrial looks.

USB lamp FAQ

Do USB lamps come with fast-charging capabilities?

A. Many USB lamps come equipped with ports that have fast-charging capabilities. It is essential to check before purchasing to make sure that the ports have this function.

Does the lamp have to be on to utilize the USB port charging?

A. No, you should still be able to charge your devices even if the lamp is turned off. This is true of all USB lamps.

What is the best USB lamp to buy?

Top USB lamp

BesLowe Industrial Touch Control Table Lamps

What you need to know: These aesthetic industrial lamps provide quick charging with several USB ports.

What you’ll love: Sold as a pair, these desk lamps come with two USB ports each and an AC outlet. There are three lighting options: low, medium and high and it can be turned on with just a touch.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the light is bright even on its lowest setting.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top USB lamp for the money

MOICO LED desk lamp

What you need to know: The MOICO desk lamp is a perfect study companion with its easy-to-use controls and multiple lighting options.

What you’ll love: It has a light that is designed to last up to 50,000 hours. Includes one USB outlet for charging smartphones or other electronics and has five different levels of brightness that can be remembered via its memory function.

What you should consider: Users have reported that its USB charging is slower than competitors.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

Cotanic USB Bedside Lamp

What you need to know: The Cotanic lamp is an aesthetic choice for anyone looking for warm light with an elegant design.

What you’ll love: It comes equipped with dual USB ports to charge two devices at once. The fabric lampshade provides a cozy glow to any room.

What you should consider: This lamp has only one brightness setting.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

LALISU Touch Lamp Crystal Table Lamp

What you need to know: The LALISU table lamp has a fast-charging port and a beautiful, crystal-lined exterior.

What you’ll love: The diamond metal frame has a crystalline design that scatters and diffuses light to cover large areas. It has dual USB ports and four lighting options. Additionally, it is available in both gold or silver.

What you should consider: Some users report that it is a large lamp and not ideal for smaller desks.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Briever USB Table Lamp

What you need to know: The Briever lamp combines classic design with several contemporary features like USB ports and smartphone slots.

What you’ll love: This lamp features three USB ports for simultaneous charging. With its classic design, it looks good in any room.

What you should consider: It should be noted that the smartphone slots will not hold larger tablets.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Jared Lindsay writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.