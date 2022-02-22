Which pressure washer is best?

Sometimes, grime builds up to a point where traditional cleaning methods won’t be able to touch it. That’s when you use a pressure washer. A pressure washer won’t just clean that grime, though — it will delete it from existence. If you aren’t careful, you could also delete the surface you were trying to clean.

The best pressure washer is the Champion Power Equipment Gas Pressure Washer (4,200 Pounds Per Square Inch). This beast will clean away your problem, but might be too powerful for smaller jobs.

What to know before you buy a pressure washer

Gas vs. electric power

Pressure washers are powered by gas or electricity.

Gas pressure washers have the potential to be the most powerful. They aren’t tethered to an outlet, so they can more easily reach problem areas. However, they also tend to be much heavier, making them more difficult to movel. They’re also more expensive, and they must be refueled, which becomes a high recurring cost.

Electric pressure washers are usually lower-powered than their gas counterparts. They usually must be connected to a power outlet, which can severely limit their ability to clean certain areas. Some cordless electric models are available, but these are even weaker than corded models. Weaker pressure does make them suited to delicate tasks. They're usually much lighter, too, making them more easily manipulated. They're also less expensive and have negligible recurring energy costs.

Grading

Pressure washers are graded by their pressure ranges.

Electric washers have a PSI range of 1,000-2,000. They’re best suited to cleaning delicate items such as cars and patio furniture.

Residential gas-powered washers have a PSI range of 2,000-3,200. They're best suited to cleaning siding, fences and the like.

Commercial gas-powered washers have a PSI range of 3,200-4,500+. They're best suited to stripping anything and everything that's on a surface.

Nozzle

Most pressure washers include a set of nozzles that alters the pressure of your washer to best clean in different situations. They’re usually color coded from weakest to strongest: black, white, green, yellow and red. Black nozzles have little pressure and allow for mixing your cleaner with the water. White nozzles have low pressure for gentle cleaning. Green is slightly stronger for cleaning lightly caked grime, while yellow is strong enough to strip off paint. Red nozzles direct the water into a single beam strong enough to cut through many materials.

What to look for in a quality pressure washer

PSI and GPM

PSI is a measurement of the maximum pounds of water per square inch a pressure washer can put out. GPM is a measurement of the gallons of water per minute it can go through on its highest setting. Each measurement complements the other.

Cleaning units

Cleaning units are a measurement of the efficacy of a pressure washer and are a result of multiplying the PSI by the GPM. For example: you’re trying to decide between a model with 3,000 PSI + 2.3 GPM and a model with 3,100 PSI + 2.2 GPM. The first model has 6,900 CU while the second has 6,820 CU. As they have nearly identical CU, you can use other factors such as cost to determine which is best for you.

How much you can expect to spend on a pressure washer

Electric models typically run between $75-$250, with most costing around $150. Gas-powered residential models typically run between $200-$500, with commercial models reaching highs in the thousands.

Pressure washer FAQ

How do I properly use a pressure washer?

A. First, remove all miscellaneous items from whatever area you will be pressure washing. Then select the appropriate sized nozzle and attach both it and your hose to your pressure washer. Squeeze the trigger away from any surface until all excess air is removed and the water is flowing correctly. This usually takes roughly 1 minute. Then, stand 3 feet away from the surface to be cleaned and apply pressure. Step closer as needed until the surface begins to be cleaned.

Does a higher PSI, GPM and CU rating make for a better result?

A. Not necessarily. Most tasks can be completed with any range of PSI and CU, with very few tasks actually requiring higher pressure. Instead, higher pressures usually mean you can finish cleaning more quickly.

What’s the best pressure washer to buy?

Top pressure washer

Champion Power Equipment Gas Pressure Washer (4,200 PSI)

What you need to know: This heavy-duty, ultra-strong pressure washer will clean anything you need it to.

What you’ll love: It includes an easy-to-connect gun and wand, plus five nozzles of various sizes. It also includes a 50-foot pressure hose. A detergent tank makes access to cleaner easy. It’s also available in five weaker PSI ratings with lower-powered engines.

What you should consider: it weighs 71 pounds, which can be difficult to easily maneuver despite its wheels. The pressure may be too high for some tasks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pressure washer for the money

Karcher K1700 Electric Power Pressure Washer (1,700 PSI)

What you need to know: Don’t let the low cost and low power deceive you — this machine still packs a punch.

What you’ll love: It’s ready for use right out of the box. All parts fold into the base for easy storage. The built-in tank holds up to a half-gallon of soap. It’s also available in PSIs of 1,800, 1,900 and 2,000.

What you should consider: Some consumers had difficulties in using the soap dispenser. Replacement parts are hard to find and the warranty offers minimal coverage in case of breakdowns.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Simpson Cleaning MegaShot Gas Pressure Washer (3,200 PSI)

What you need to know: This is a lower-cost, lower-power gas pressure washer than the Champion model.

What you’ll love: It requires very little setup, and the cost is considerably lower than similarly powered machines. The washer includes a spray gun and spray lance plus a high-pressure hose. Four nozzles are included in sizes 0, 15, 25 and 40, plus a soap nozzle.

What you should consider: A rare issue has some units arriving with damage, resulting in leaks. The pump can break down over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

