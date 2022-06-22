NutriBullet blenders are powerful enough to handle seeds, skins and other parts of fruits and vegetables that many other blenders can’t.

Which NutriBullet blender is best?

No home kitchen is complete without a blender. And while there are many makes to choose from, few can compare with the power and convenience offered by NutriBullet blenders. They make short work out of nearly any type of ingredient, and most are affordably priced.

NutriBullet makes both full-size and personal blenders. The former is better for making several servings, while the latter is best for making individual shakes and smoothies. Another option is to choose a model like the NutriBullet Rx, which is available with up to three containers of different sizes.

What to know before you buy a NutriBullet blender

Why choose a NutriBullet blender?

NutriBullet blenders hit the market in 2012 and have been popular with consumers ever since. For most people, they offer just the right balance of convenience and performance, without being exorbitantly expensive. NutriBullet blenders are powerful, with some models having a 1,700-watt motor to puree hard foods such as nuts and seeds, which is something that many other blenders can’t do. They also don’t have a large footprint, making them ideal for small and large kitchens alike.

Types of NutriBullet blenders

NutriBullet full-size blenders are akin to most common home kitchen blenders. They are large enough to make several servings and often have multiple speed settings and modes. NutriBullet’s full-size models also feature measurement markings on the blending container.

Personal blenders are ideal for making one or two servings. These have a very small footprint, so they won’t take up much space on a counter, yet are still very powerful and can puree most ingredients to a smooth consistency in seconds. They may or may not have an upside-down design and often come in a variety of eye-catching colors.

Immersion blenders, sometimes referred to as hand blenders, are very different from traditional kitchen blenders. They lack a blending jar and instead are designed to be held in the hand and placed into a bowl or pot containing the ingredients you want to puree.

What to look for in a quality NutriBullet blender

Capacity

NutriBullet blenders range in capacity from 24 to 64 ounces. Those between 24 and 32 ounces are considered personal blenders and have the brand’s telltale bullet shape. The full-size 64-ounce blenders are a better option if you want to make multiple servings for several people, while the smaller models are best for making yourself a smoothie to go.

Speed settings

NutriBullet’s personal blenders have a single speed setting, so there is no guesswork when blending your ingredients into shakes, smoothies and soups. Conversely, its full-size blenders usually have at least three speed settings and sometimes a few different blending modes.

Pulse button

A pulse button is helpful for those times you want precision control of your blending, or when you just need an extra second or two to crush some ice or make your shake a little smoother. You hold it down manually to initiate blending, and the blades will stop as soon as you release the button.

Heated blending

If you plan on making soups and sauces in your NutriBullet blender, choose a model with heated blending. This eliminates the need to separately heat up your food after blending it, which also means there will be one less dish to clean.

Vented lid

Hot ingredients release a lot of steam when blending them. To ensure this steam doesn’t cause the top to pop off and make a mess, some NutriBullet blenders have a vented lid.

Travel lid

Most NutriBullet personal blenders come with a travel lid so you can easily take your creation on the go and drink directly from the blending container, rather than having to use a separate travel mug.

Tamper

Sometimes you need to move around the ingredients in a blender a little bit to make sure everything blends evenly. That is where a tamper comes in handy. They stick through the lid and don’t go all the way down to the blades, so you can safely move around the ingredients during the blending process.

Multiple blending containers

Some NutriBullet blenders come with two or more blending containers in different sizes. This allows you to make larger servings when needed, or allows for two people in the same household to each make themselves a shake.

How much you can expect to spend on a NutriBullet blender

The smallest and most basic NutriBullet blenders start at $50. Larger or more advanced models cost between $85 and $125.

NutriBullet blender FAQ

Are NutriBullet blenders difficult to clean?

A. Most NutriBullet blenders are designed to be easy to clean. You just twist off the blade and rinse it in warm soapy water. The blending container can be placed in the dishwasher.

If my NutriBullet blender is leaking, does that mean it is broken?

A. Not necessarily. The most common reason a NutriBullet blender is leaking is due to user error. Check to make sure the gaskets are still seated correctly and that you have firmly and properly tightened the lid. It is also important not to fill it past the maximum fill line.

What’s the best NutriBullet blender to buy?

Top NutriBullet blender

NutriBullet Rx

What you need to know: The Rx is one of the company’s most advanced and powerful personal blenders.

What you’ll love: It has a heating function for soups and sauces, and it comes with multiple blending containers of different sizes.

What you should consider: The powerful motor makes it noisier than many of the company’s other personal models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top NutriBullet blender for the money

NutriBullet 1,200-Watt Blender

What you need to know: This full-size blender is ideal for those who want the versatility of several settings but not the large footprint of most other home blenders.

What you’ll love: It has a vented lid for blending hot ingredients and comes with a tamper to help you achieve a chunk-free consistency.

What you should consider: The blades aren’t removable, but you can place the container with the blades attached into the dishwasher.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

NutriBullet Pro

What you need to know: This sleek, streamlined model is affordably priced and comes in a nice variety of vibrant colors.

What you’ll love: It is exceedingly simple to operate and clean.

What you should consider: Its motor isn’t as powerful as some other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Wayfair and Bed Bath & Beyond

