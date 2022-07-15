Which Gilmore Girls gifts are best?

If you’re shopping for a fan of Gilmore Girls who just can’t get enough of the show, you might consider buying them Gilmore Girls-themed gifts. Whatever the occasion, you have plenty of options to choose from.

Set in the idyllic small town of Stars Hollow, the show centers around Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter, Rory Gilmore. Need Gilmore Girls gift ideas? Anything that features the two main characters, the town of Stars Hollow and their favorite haunt, Luke’s Diner, will go down as a treat.

Best Gilmore Girls gifts

WindowShopGal Stars Hollow “Autumn Festival” Travel Poster

In the show, the town of Stars Hollow is always hosting festivals and events, such as the Autumn Festival. This poster is designed in the style of a travel poster, but for this fictitious town from the Gilmore Girls universe. It’s beautifully drawn, and printed on quality paper. You can choose from four sizes — from 8 by 10 inches to 24 by 36 inches.

Sold by Etsy

Popfunk Classic Gilmore Girls Luke’s Diner Adult T-Shirt

This officially-licensed t-shirt features the Luke’s Diner logo. Fans of the show will be well-acquainted with this Stars Hollow institution and happy to receive a t-shirt celebrating it. Sizes range from small to 3x-large and it’s available in eight colors, including three tie dye options. Made from 100% cotton, these shirts are soft, comfortable and breathable.

Sold by Amazon

MontgomeryAndPennyCo Chilton Sweatshirt

Chilton was the private school that Rory attended for the first three seasons of Gilmore Girls. If you’re buying for someone who likes to show off their knowledge of the show — or who’s simply a big Rory fan — this Chilton sweatshirt is an excellent gift. It’s available in a range of color choices, and in sizes from small to 3x-large.

Sold by Etsy

BilblioMagicka Stars Hollow Autumn Festival Soy Candle

Jar candles make excellent small gifts, and this candle is a perfect choice for Gilmore Girls fans. It’s based around the imagined scents of the Stars Hollow Autumn Festival, with notes of apple, cinnamon and caramel. Not only is it related to Gilmore Girls, it’s a quality candle in its own right. It’s hand poured and made from 100% soy wax and it features an incredible scent.

Sold by Etsy

Gilmore Girls Luke’s Diner Loungewear Sleep Pants

There’s no better gift than one that promotes comfort. That’s what the Gilmore Girls pajama pants do, as their cotton/polyester blend makes for a comfortable, yet long-lasting product.

Sold by Amazon

WindowShopGal In Omnia Paratus Poster

This poster is based on an iconic moment from the season five episode, “You Jump, I Jump, Jack” in which Rory takes part in a stunt put on by the fictional Yale secret society, The Life and Death Brigade, while researching them for a college newspaper article. It features three figures holding umbrella’s mid-descent, along with the society’s motto, In Omnia Paratus. It’s a great subtle nod to the show, because only people who have watched it will know that it’s a piece of Gilmore Girls art.

Sold by Etsy

SuzysQTees Doose’s Market Natural Cotton Shopping Bag

In another nod to Gilmore Girls this cotton tote bag features the logo of another Stars Hollow institution, Doose’s Market. It’s available in either natural or black colors and the bag itself is sturdy and well-made. It’s the ideal gift for a Gilmore Girls fan who always brings a tote bag wherever they go.

Sold by Etsy

Gilmore Girls Stars Hollow Logo Sweatshirt

Featuring the phrase “Stars Hollow Founded in 1779,” this sweater pays homage to the fictional small town in which Gilmore Girls is set. This piece of officially-licensed Gilmore Girls merchandise is well-made and fits nicely. You can choose between two colors — navy and heather gray — and five sizes from small to 2x-large.

Sold by Amazon

WildMoonStores Gilmore Girls Autumn Festival Mug

Coffee plays a big part in the Gilmore Girls world, with both Rory and Lorelai seemingly drinking gallons of it. It seems fitting, then, to buy a mug for the Gilmore Girls fan in your life, so they can enjoy their coffee just as Rory and Lorelai did. This enameled stainless steel mug features a design representing the Stars Hollow Autumn festival, so it’s another nice piece of merchandise that isn’t obvious to everyone, but surely to the fans of the show.

Sold by Etsy

Fluffy Crate Hep Alien Concert Shirt

Are you buying for a Gilmore Girls fan who’s always wearing t-shirts of obscure bands most people have never heard of? Well, you can’t get much more obscure than a band that doesn’t even exist in the real world. This fictional band shirt references Rory’s best friend Lane’s band Hep Alien and their 2003 tour. It’s the perfect gift for a fan of Gilmore Girls who also loves music.

Sold by Amazon

Stars Hollow: An Adult Coloring and Activity Book by Caitlin Monachino

Adult coloring books help many people relax and provide a low-pressure way to be creative, but it’s easy to get bored of the same old designs. This adult coloring book features pages to color inspired by Gilmore Girls and also includes some fun activities, such as crosswords and bingo boards.

Sold by Amazon

TheFictionPhantom Mugs of Stars Hollow

This gorgeous poster features 12 mugs, each of which has a design inspired by some of Stars Hollow’s most memorable events. Events featured include the knitathon, the 24-hour dance marathon and the festival of living art and the snowman festival. What’s more, the use of mugs references the importance of coffee in Gilmore Girls.

Sold by Etsy

