Which checkered rug is best?

There are plenty of ways to spruce up your space without completely redecorating. One way is to try adding a rug with a fun design. Area rugs are a great way to enhance the style of your living space, and they’re easier to clean than a carpeted floor.

If you are looking for a great checkered rug, the nuLOOM Buffalo Plaid Area Rug is the top choice. This area rug comes in various shapes and sizes to fit different spaces.

What to know before you buy a checkered rug

Location and size

Consider where you might want your area rug to go before you make a purchase. Some popular spots are in the center of a living room or at the foot of the bed. The size of the room will also determine how big your rug should be. A rug that’s too big or too small for your space may make the room feel smaller than it is. For example, if you’re getting a checkered area rug for your living room, try to find one that’s about 4-6 inches longer than your sofa. Take time to measure your furniture or space so you can narrow down your options early on.

Non-slip

If you want a checkered rug for your bathroom or kitchen, find one with non-slip grips. These grips will keep your rug in place even if you’re standing on tile or slick surfaces. If you have especially slippery hardwood floors, you may want to opt for a rug pad underneath your checkered rug to make sure it doesn’t slip out from under you.

Patterns and designs

Most checkered rugs feature a plaid design, which may or may not go with the rest of your room’s decor or color scheme. However, it may elevate the design of your room without overwhelming it. When in doubt, aim for colors and patterns that are complimentary with your existing decor. And keep in mind that black, white and gray colors go with almost every other color in the rainbow.

What to look for in a quality checkered rug

Materials

If you want to invest in a high-quality rug that will last a lifetime, most premium checkered rugs use wool or wool blends. However, these are very expensive and require professional cleaning. Cotton blends are less expensive and are easy to clean with a spot cleaner. And while polyester blends are affordable, they may not last as long as other materials. Think about how much foot traffic your rug will get and how often you expect to clean it before deciding on a checkered rug for your space.

Feel and function

A good rug will offer you more than just decoration. If you’re using it in the living room or bedroom, it should be soft and comfortable for everyone to walk on. Look through product reviews to learn more about how soft and cozy a rug feels, or read more about the materials beforehand. If you want a checkered rug for your mudroom or entryway, you may want to look for one that can withstand dirty shoes and high traffic.

How much you can expect to spend on a checkered rug

Checkered rugs vary in price depending on the size and materials. For a small checkered rug that you could use in a bathroom or kitchen, expect to pay around $15-$30. Larger area rugs will cost more, some upwards of several hundred dollars.

Checkered rug FAQ

What’s the best way to clean a rug?

A. It all depends on the stain and the material. Check out the care instructions before you buy the rug, so you know how to clean it overall. Some minor stains come out easily with at-home carpet cleaning products. Other more serious stains may require professional cleaning.

Can I put an area rug over the carpet?

A. Absolutely. This is an excellent idea if you have particularly neutral carpet colors, too. And if you’re trying to soundproof a room in your house, adding rugs to the carpet can help dampen the sound as well.

What are the best checkered rugs to buy?

Top checkered rug

nuLOOM Buffalo Plaid Area Rug

What you need to know: This checkered plaid rug works well in many areas of your home, whether as a runner for your hallway or an area rug for your living room.

What you’ll love: The classic grayscale and navy plaid patterns work well with almost any color scheme. It comes in various shapes, including rectangular, square, round and runner. It’s relatively easy to clean, too.

What you should consider: Some users found this rug stiff and difficult to smooth out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top checkered rug for the money

Black and White Buffalo Plaid Rug

What you need to know: This stylish anti-slip mat is perfect for indoor and outdoor use.

What you’ll love: It’s made of a high-quality cotton blend that stands up to the elements. It also comes in several different colors, making it easy to match various color palettes. The non-slip liner makes it ideal for a kitchen or bathroom.

What you should consider: The non-slip lining isn’t available in every size, so be sure to check the product description before purchasing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Carvapet 2 Pieces Buffalo Plaid Check Rug Set

What you need to know: These matching, non-slip rugs are perfect for sprucing up your kitchen.

What you’ll love: They’re made out of super-absorbent microfiber materials, which soaks up spills quickly. The non-skid lining keeps it in place, so there’s no slipping or sliding. It’s machine-washable and easy to clean.

What you should consider: While the surface is fade- and wear-resistant, it is not designed for outdoor use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Elliott Rivette writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.