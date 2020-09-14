A user performs a search Data is collected associated with that search your ad is shown later based on the keyword search as they browse the web The user clicks through the ad and converts

Search Retargeting allows advertisers to target potential customers using website search bars on sites such as Pinterest, Wayfair, Cars.com, Overstock.com, etc. Using a predetermined set of keywords, this tactic reaches users who have demonstrated an intent for a particular product or service.

By targeting users who have demonstrated intent, search retargeting is one of the most effective targeting tactics available. Data for search matches is supplied by 3rd parties that consolidate search bar data across the Internet.

Any website that has a search bar can yield search data we can leverage to retarget interested users elsewhere as they browse the web.