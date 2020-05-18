What floating will look like in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People will still be able to go floating this summer, but there are guidelines to be followed to protect floaters from COVID-19

According to Diane Newman, owner of Hootentown Canoe Rental & Store, employees will be wearing face masks as well as customers while riding in one of Hootentown’s buses.

The buses will be limited to four to five people at a time and only operating with Jamesville and Shelvin Rock during weekends and holidays.

All locations will be available Monday through Friday.

In addition to the transportation changes, employees will be cleaning all returning buses, canoes, and rented equipment prior to being available to the customers again.

Social distancing will be enforced throughout the camping sites.