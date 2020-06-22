U.S. Army Center of Military History prepares to reopen for service member education

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The John B. Mahaffey Museum Complex is preparing to open for service member education next month. Right now, the complex is conducting inventory checks on tens of thousands of artifacts across its three museums: Chemical Corps, Engineer and Military Police.

Museum staff say they normally check five percent of their total inventory every month, but the U.S. Army Center of Military History is requiring a full inventory check.

Scott Franklin serves as collection curator for the U.S. Army Engineer Museum, which Franklin says holds around 11,000 artifacts.

He says these checks work to ensure museums have proper records of historical pieces before they reopen for service member education.

“Since we’ve been closed, it has impacted our ability to train soldiers,” Franklin said. “And that’s what we’re all about, is making sure that the soldiers that come through Fort Leonard Wood know their history, are proud of their history and we want that to inspire to be good engineer soldiers, or good chemical soldiers or good n.p. soldiers. That’s what we’re here for, is the soldier training aspect.”

Franklin says the U.S. Army Center of Military History expects all inventory checks to be completed no later than July 31.