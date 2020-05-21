The Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center to reopen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center will reopen Friday, May 22, according to the Springfield-Greene County Park Board.
The Botanical Center’s atrium, front desk, gift shop and restrooms will reopen with a modified schedule: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. At this time, no meetings rentals or classes are taking place in the building.
Not only is the Botanical Center reopening but here is a list of places following suite:
- The Sensory Garden Fountain will reopen on Saturday, May 23.
- The Gray/Campbell Farmstead is reopening on weekends beginning Saturday, May 30 with limited hours access.
- The Roston Native Butterfly House will reopen to the public Monday, June 1.
- Daily hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The schedule depends on volunteer staffing availability.
- Capacity inside the Butterfly House is limited
- The Butterfly Festival with Young Sprouts in the Garden will be a virtual event in July.
- Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden is scheduled to reopen in mid-June.
For more information on the Springfield Botanical Gardens click here or call 417-891-1515. For COVID-19 prevention information in parks click here.