The Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center to reopen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center will reopen Friday, May 22, according to the Springfield-Greene County Park Board.

The Botanical Center’s atrium, front desk, gift shop and restrooms will reopen with a modified schedule: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. At this time, no meetings rentals or classes are taking place in the building.

Not only is the Botanical Center reopening but here is a list of places following suite:

The Sensory Garden Fountain will reopen on Saturday, May 23.

The Gray/Campbell Farmstead is reopening on weekends beginning Saturday, May 30 with limited hours access.

The Roston Native Butterfly House will reopen to the public Monday, June 1. Daily hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The schedule depends on volunteer staffing availability. Capacity inside the Butterfly House is limited

The Butterfly Festival with Young Sprouts in the Garden will be a virtual event in July.

Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden is scheduled to reopen in mid-June.

For more information on the Springfield Botanical Gardens click here or call 417-891-1515. For COVID-19 prevention information in parks click here.