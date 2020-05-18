The History Museum on the Square to reopen with limited hours

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The History Museum on the Square will reopen on May 28 to the public with limited hours, according to a press release.

The Museum will be open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a limit in capacity to 25 guests at a time in the Museum.

They are also taking steps for the safety of guests and the staff:

The Museum will be deep cleaned each morning before opening and have scheduled cleaning throughout the day.

All staff will be required to wear face masks.

All guests will be asked to wear face masks and to use hand sanitizer that will be provided upon entering the Museum.

The Museum will encourage social distancing with stickers placed on the floor and signs throughout the Museum.

Interactives within the Museum where social distancing is not possible will be limited to one group at a time and sanitized between groups.

For more information click here to go to the History Museum on the Square’s website.