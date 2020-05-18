The History Museum on the Square to reopen with limited hours

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The History Museum on the Square will reopen on May 28 to the public with limited hours, according to a press release.
The Museum will be open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a limit in capacity to 25 guests at a time in the Museum.
They are also taking steps for the safety of guests and the staff:
- The Museum will be deep cleaned each morning before opening and have scheduled cleaning throughout the day.
- All staff will be required to wear face masks.
- All guests will be asked to wear face masks and to use hand sanitizer that will be provided upon entering the Museum.
- The Museum will encourage social distancing with stickers placed on the floor and signs throughout the Museum.
- Interactives within the Museum where social distancing is not possible will be limited to one group at a time and sanitized between groups.
For more information click here to go to the History Museum on the Square’s website.