Springfield indoor pools reopen, outdoor pools’ timeline uncertain as city responds to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Park Board’s indoor pools are reopened.

The city operates two indoor facilities, Chesterfield and Doling Indoor Aquatics Centers.

These centers are typically open year-round but were closed for the last nine weeks due to COVID-19 prevention.

The indoor pools will operate under limited hours and capacity.

“The city orders limits the capacity to 25 percent of the bather load, turns out that the bather load is actually quite large so 25 percent is still a good number,” said Public Information Advisor, Jenny Fillmer Edwards. “We’re still asking for social distancing and if you’re feeling ill please don’t come to the pool.”

Normally by mid-May, the Park Board has trained, certified and hired more than 100 lifeguards to work indoor and outdoor pools for the summer season.

Due to several weeks of facility closures and a city-wide hiring freeze caused by COVID-19, lifeguard certification and hiring has been interrupted, and staff availability is currently limited.

Without enough lifeguards, Park Board’s outdoor pools are not able to open as normally scheduled for Memorial Day weekend. Outdoor pools will remain closed through the end of June, with the goal of opening at least one pool by early July.

Call 417-891-1616 for more information on summer employment opportunities.