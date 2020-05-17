Springfield football team gives hope for sports in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Currently, contact sports are still on hold due to health and safety concerns for players and fans, but the Queen City Insane Asylum brought football back in the game.

The Queen City Insane Asylum is a team in the Impact Developmental Football League (IDFL). The IDFL official season doesn’t start until July, but Caleb Scott, the owner of the team, says they wanted to host a pre-season game against one of the top teams in the IDFL from the St. Louis area.

His reasoning to host a game amid the pandemic is to have something to cheer up fans and his teammates.

“We are a program that has worked very very hard for the last six months, and our guys haven’t gotten a lot of live reps,” Scott said. “I feel like right now our community is super defeated about not having anything to be apart of. This is something that allows them to still participate in social distancing but also come out as a community and enjoy football together.”

As the team was planning the game, they came up with several safety guidelines for both fans and players. Players wore masks when not wearing helmets, had hand sanitizer on deck to use as needed, and had immune drinks to boost their immune systems during the game.

Fans were encouraged to social distance, which was easy to do around the field since there was plenty of space. The game was played in an outfield of a Fordland baseball field. The team also had masks available for fans to use.

“Hopefully come July a lot of the COVID stuff will have calmed down, I’m sure there will still be restrictions we have to operate by and once we get those league rules ironed out, we’ll be happy to operate in them,” Scott said. “Right now today, we found a chunk of grass, had some fellas who wanted to get out there and compete, and some fans that wanted to have a good time. We want to provide the most quality product, safe, family-friendly football for everyone to enjoy.”

According to the IDFL website, the eight-man outdoor division season starts July 11, and the schedule is coming soon.