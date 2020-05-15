Springfield City Council announces possible reopening dates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield could reopen on July 24, according to the city’s proposed COVID-19 response plan.

On May 15, 2020, Springfield leaders discussed the four-phase plan for reopening the city.

Currently, the city is in Phase 1, which will end on May 25.

Phases 2-4 are all in three-week periods. Phase 4 is set to end on July 23, however, the phases will be reevaluated in mid-June.

Courtesy of the City of Springfield

The city will use data from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to determine reopening dates.

Health Department Director Clay Goddard said there are 105 cases of COVID-19 in Greene County, and 12 active cases.

Goddard said the 21-day period of time between reopening cycles gives the Health Department plenty of time to see the impact of reopening.

“I believe we’re on the road to recovery,” Goddard said.

Goddard said there are low numbers of new cases.

Springfield city leaders mentioned expanding outdoor seating at restaurants into the sidewalks and parking lots, allowing for social distancing and larger capacities at local businesses, but nothing has been officially approved.

The phases increase capacities allowed in categories such as restaurants and bars, entertainment venues, retail stores and gyms.