Springfield Art Museum takes steps to hold Watercolor USA, whether the museum is open or not

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Watercolor USA is one of the Springfield Art Museum’s longest-running events.

“The exhibit originated as a way to highlight water media as a valid technique and showcase what artists were doing in that medium,” said Joshua Best with the Springfield Art Museum.

Best says the event has become a Springfield summer tradition.

“It’s also special because it’s the best of the best across the country and it happens right here in our town,” said Best.

This year the outbreak has impacted the tradition in several ways.

“Some of our artists have had trouble getting their work into frame shops to be framed due to different stay-at-home orders,” said Best.

He says the biggest impact was having to cancel the opening reception, which typically has around 300 people in attendance each year.

“We moved that to a closing reception so we’ll have that at the end of the summer as long as that’s safe by that time,” said Best.

The museum decided to think outside the box and also host a virtual tour.

“We will be launching that on the start date whether or not the museum is open,” said Best.

Local artist Trevor Doell is one of 81 people whose artwork will be featured in this year’s exhibition.

“For me, it’s pretty exciting because as everybody knows everything that everyone’s participating in has been canceled and this is one show that hasn’t been canceled,” said Doell.

Doell says he’s been working with watercolor for more than 10 years.

His piece titled “Crystal” highlights the local LGBTQ community.

“I hope people walking away knowing that people may be different and it’s okay,” said Doell.

Watercolor USA kicks off June 6th and runs through August 16th.