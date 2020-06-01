Springfield Art Museum reopening June 9

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Art Museum will reopen to the public on June 9 after closing due to COVID-19.
The museum will be taking taking several precautions in order to keep visitors safe during the pandemic.
Here is a list provided by the museum of what to expect when visiting:
- A security officer with a counter stationed at the front door to admit visitors.
- 40 visitors inside the Museum at any time.
- Visitors allowed in on a first-come, first-served basis,
- Visitors will be admitted on an “equal or less-than” basis as visitors leave (For example, if 3 people leave the Museum, 3 or fewer can be allowed into the Museum).
- Gallery attendants will monitor occupancy levels in individual galleries.
- Visitors will be discouraged from congregating and lingering in the parking lot.
- Visitors and visitor groups will be encouraged to practice appropriate physical distancing by standing at least 6 feet apart.
- Staff must maintain proper physical distancing and wear masks and gloves where appropriate.
- A sneeze guard will be at the Museum’s reception desk and the public will be encouraged to stand at least 6 feet away from the reception desk.
- Front desk surveys are suspended until further notice.
- Visitors will be encouraged to use hand sanitizing stations and proper respiratory etiquette.
- Surfaces, furniture, and fixtures will be cleaned immediately after contact with visitors.
- Visitors that have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 will be asked to return home and not enter the museum.
