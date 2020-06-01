Springfield Art Museum reopening June 9

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Art Museum will reopen to the public on June 9 after closing due to COVID-19.

The museum will be taking taking several precautions in order to keep visitors safe during the pandemic.

Here is a list provided by the museum of what to expect when visiting:

A security officer with a counter stationed at the front door to admit visitors.

40 visitors inside the Museum at any time.

Visitors allowed in on a first-come, first-served basis,

Visitors will be admitted on an “equal or less-than” basis as visitors leave (For example, if 3 people leave the Museum, 3 or fewer can be allowed into the Museum).

Gallery attendants will monitor occupancy levels in individual galleries.

Visitors will be discouraged from congregating and lingering in the parking lot.

Visitors and visitor groups will be encouraged to practice appropriate physical distancing by standing at least 6 feet apart.

Staff must maintain proper physical distancing and wear masks and gloves where appropriate.

A sneeze guard will be at the Museum’s reception desk and the public will be encouraged to stand at least 6 feet away from the reception desk.

Front desk surveys are suspended until further notice.

Visitors will be encouraged to use hand sanitizing stations and proper respiratory etiquette.

Surfaces, furniture, and fixtures will be cleaned immediately after contact with visitors.

Visitors that have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 will be asked to return home and not enter the museum.

To read the entire policy of the Springfield Art Museum, click here.