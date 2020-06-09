Springfield Art Museum opens to the public with capacity limit of 40 people

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Art Museum officially opened its doors to the public on June 9.

The museum says one of its exhibits right now displays a high school student’s art created during the stay at home order.

Nick Nelson, the art museum’s director, says the facility’s capacity will be limited to 40 people. Some Galleries will be closed to make sure staff can monitor that.

While the museum was closed, Nelson says they made good use of their time.

“We were able to spruce up the museum a little bit, We have a lot of staff, gallery attendants and others that you know if we have nobody in the gallery they don’t have a lot to do if they’re not watching the galleries, but there was a lot to do around the museum to up the experience,” said Nelson.

Museum staff will be wearing masks and will remind everyone to stay six feet apart.