Some small local churches to begin in-person services

Mo. — Though many large churches around the area are still holding online services, some smaller ones decided to have in-person services this morning.

This is after the restrictions put in place were lifted in Greene County. The Peace Chapel near Fair Grove is asking their members to still abide by social distancing.

Lead pastor of the Peace Chapel Brad McAtee says when the order was lifted he was cautious at first.

“When I realized we could have service, there was this excitement like, ‘Hey, I’m ready to be back in church! I’m ready to see our people. I’m ready to preach again, I’m ready to be on stage,'” McAtee said. “Just to see the people come back out and be here, the excitement and the smiles. They’re ready. We’re a family out here at Peace Chapel, so many people just missed each other. It’s time to get back together.”

McAtee says the congregation has been viewing services through Facebook, but the overwhelming feeling he’s gotten from his church is that they want to come back.