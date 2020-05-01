REOPENING THE OZARKS: The city of Ozark’s plan

OZARK, Mo. — Mayor Rick Gardner of Ozark has signed a new emergency order for plans reopen Ozark on May 4, according to a press release from the city.

This order will go into effect at midnight on May 4, 2020, and last until 11:59 p.m. on May 31, 2020.

The reopening plan will include new guidelines for businesses while still following CDC guidelines.

“Although the actions we had to take with our stay at home orders were difficult they were also necessary to ensure the health and safety of our community,” Gardner said. “Our citizens have done a tremendous job in ensuring the health and safety of those around them and we want to see that continue as we return to some normalcy. Ozark is full of hard-working and self-sacrificing residents that show just how much they Love their City every day, and I implore them to continue with CDC guidelines and social distancing so that we can continue moving forward rather than backward.”

Here are some of the guidelines:

Individuals leaving their homes should at all times practice social distancing.

Every person and business in Ozark needs to abide by social distancing requirements by maintaining six feet of space between the individuals.

People can not visit nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes or assisted living homes unless to provide critical assistance or in end-of-life circumstances.

Any entity employing individuals engaged in retail sales to the public need to limit the number of individuals in any particular retail location as follows: 25% or less of the entity’s authorized to fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities for a retail location with the square footage of less than 10,000 square feet. 10% or less of the entity’s authorized to fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with a square footage of 10,000 square feet or more. All publicly accessible locations not covered by the above rule must limit the number of individuals present in any such publicly accessible location to 50% or less of the location’s authorized fire code while maintaining required social distancing.

Schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic school year. The order will allow school staff, students and parents to reenter the school building in order to work, retrieve personal belongings or return school property as long as social distancing guidelines are met.

Summer school may proceed under the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education guidelines.

Gatherings of more than 20 individuals are discouraged.

To read the city’s full guidelines click here.