REOPENING THE OZARKS: City of Republic’s plan

REPUBLIC, Mo. — This evening, the Mayor and City Council of Republic approved a resolution providing guidance for a phased approach for reopening the city of Republic, according to the city of Republic’s website.

The resolution will take effect on May 4 2020 at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in effect until May 31, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

Here are some of the resolutions new guidelines:

Any entity that employs workers that are engaged in retail sales will limit the number of individuals in any particular retail location as follows: 25% or less of the entity’s authorized building or fire code occupancy for a retail location with the square footage of less than 10,000 square feet. 10% or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy for a retail location with a square footage of 10,000 square feet or more. All publicly accessible locations not specified of the above rule will limit the number of individuals present in publicly accessible locations to those who can safely maintain the social distancing requirements and not exceed 50% of the location’s fire or building code occupancy.

Businesses in Republic will be allowed to use outdoor space, including parking areas they are allowed to use, to conduct lawfully permitted business without the outdoor space being counted towards the maximum allowable square feet. This is allowed as long as the required social distancing requirements are met.

Restaurants may offer dining-in services, provided the limitation on social distancing and other precautionary public health measures are met such as: Six feet between tables. Lack of communal seating areas for parties are not connected. No more than 10 people at a single table.



To read the full guidelines for Republic click here.