Places of worship and entertainment venues now allowed to open in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Commission voted to adopt amendments to the current Road to Recovery Center on Thursday, May 7.

This order will go into effect immediatly and will allow the following guidelines:

Gatherings of up to 25 people.

Opens places of worship to in-person services.

Open swimming pools, bars, night clubs, taprooms, movies, concerts and other entertainment venues.

Though in-person church services are allowed, it is strongly encouraged by the County Commission to continue drive-thru and virtual services.

‘We are pleased to be able to continue to look at opening in phases and we do so with the guidance and counsel of many leaders, including those from the health department and local health systems,” said Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon. “As we open activities, we still strongly urge individuals and businesses to do so while following the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.”

