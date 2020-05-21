Phase 2 of Springfield’s Road to Recovery loosens wedding restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In Phase two of Springfield’s ‘Road to Recovery’ plan, a few restrictions are now loosened from the first phase.

This phase has helped businesses, such as a local wedding planner, who says she’s excited to get back on track.

“I think that brings a little bit of hope for us wedding professionals and our couples,” said Misty Willinger, owner of Willinger Events. “And really what that did, it wiped out an entire season of weddings. So, all of March, April, May and a good portion of June. They’ve really already made the decision to go ahead and postpone.”

Willinger says stay at home orders, physical distancing and capacity limits have taken a toll on her business.

“It wiped up that entire season of income for wedding professionals,” said Willinger. “So, what happens when you postpone those weddings, those final payments get postponed as well. So, cash flow has been really tough for us as an industry.”

Trying to get couples to whittle down their guest list to meet capacity, according to Willinger, was trying, but now the city’s order for 25% capacity is likely to help.

“My advice for a couple right now, if you’re just unsure, lean on your wedding professionals,” said Willinger. “A lot of the wedding professionals are really encouraging our couples, you know, ‘let’s wait and see.’ I think we all wish we had a crystal ball and could see what’s going to happen.”