Parson calls it ‘encouraging’ to see some return to normalcy

by: The Associated Press

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Monday that he’s encouraged that residents are returning to some semblance of normal life after weeks of shelter-in-place orders made necessary by the coronavirus.

Parson spent the weekend back home in southwestern Missouri and said it was good “to do some of the normal duties in life.” He helped his grandson shop for his first car and took his wife to a restaurant.

Missouri confirmed 74 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday; Parson noted that was the lowest one-day total since mid-March. Deaths rose by four to 488.

