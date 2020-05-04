Nuts and bolts of Reopening the Ozarks: Phase One

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — May 4 life begins to go back to a new normal as we step into phase one of reopening the Ozarks.

Here’s what that will look like in Greene County:

The stay-at-home order will expire at 11:59 p.m.

The road-to-recovery orders allow most nonessential businesses to reopen.

It limits how many can be in the buidlings and follow social distancing and cleaning guidleines.

A business that gathers people together will still not be allowed to open, such as entertianment venues like movie theathers and bowling alleys, as well as bars, night clubs and brewery taprooms

Religious services will not hold normal services, but there are guidlines for “drive-thru” services.

The city also announced public gatherings of more than 15 people are prohibited.