Nails salons now open, following specific rules and regulations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mani-pedis are now available after restrictions in Springfield were loosened but there are still rules and regulations nail salons need to abide by.

Deric Nguyen, owner of Golden Nails, says there’s a specific procedure people need to follow before coming into the salon.

“I put hand sanitizer in the front, they have to sanitize their hands before coming in,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen said customers have to make an appointment and wear a mask before they can come in.

All employees also have to wear masks and the nail stations are all 6 feet apart.

“For employees, every time they stand up, go to restroom, grab some polish or something like that, I encourage everybody to sanitize their hands every time they just stand up and sit down,” Nguyen said.

Customers say the safety procedures are not inconvenient at all.

“No, I do whatever I got to do to keep people safe and keep myself safe,” customer Tammy Taylor said.

Nguyen says it’s great to get back to normal.

“I’m really happy that we can reopen the shop now,” Nguyen said. “I hope we can keep doing this, continue to keep everybody safe, continue to do nails.”

Golden Nails and other salons say it’s best to call and make an appointment first, so they can control how many people are in their buildings.