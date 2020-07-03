Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Missouri jurisdictions divided on requiring face coverings

Reopening The Ozarks

by: Jim Salter, The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Leaders of Missouri’s largest metropolitan areas are now requiring face coverings in response to an increase in confirmed coronavirus cases. But many other places across the state are leaving it up to individuals to decide.

Kansas City and Jackson County began requiring face coverings for residents in public earlier this week, and St. Louis area officials on Wednesday announced similar measures.

Leaders of some other cities and counties are not requiring them, including Springfield and two counties near St. Louis, St. Charles and Franklin counties.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties