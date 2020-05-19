Local summer camps grapple with coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Camp Barnabas will not be opening its doors for campers this summer.

Andrea Harp works for the non-profit and says their decision wasn’t easy.

“To hear the words camp is canceled is the most heartbreaking news they will hear all year long,” said Harp.

However, she says the safety of their campers comes first.

“We serve medically-fragile individuals and individuals who ultimately it’s difficult for them to socially distance,” said Harp.

The group sought out advice from others, including their Board Physician and Director of Health Services.

“All of the advice we received came into play when looking at the future of our summer,” said Harp.

The non-profit is in the process of creating a virtual camp experience for its campers.

The virtual camp is set to begin June 1st and run through the end of July.

“We want them to know they’re not alone, hope is not lost, we’re still here for them,” said Harp.

The YMCA’s Camp Wakonda is also a popular summer program.

The camp will operate this summer under strict health and safety procedures.

This includes temperature checks, constant hand sanitation, and dining hall protocol that calls for a staggering meal schedule.

The non-profit says families with a child who has a fever or illness leading up to their camp week should contact them to reschedule.